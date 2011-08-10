CBS orders script for new TV take on ‘Bewitched’

CBS has ordered a script for a new TV version of “Bewitched,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marc Lawrence (“Miss Congeniality”) will write the script and executive produce, with Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher acting as producers.

The original “Bewitched,” featuring Elizabeth Montgomery as a beautiful witch named Samantha who marries a mortal and tries to adapt to banal suburban life, aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972. In 2005, the property was revived as a feature film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, which was produced by Wick and Fisher.
 
“Bewitched” is the latest re-do that has the potential for being revived on the tube. ABC is premiering a new take on “Charlie”s Angels” in the fall, and they’ve just ordered a script for a TV version of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” and a script order for a small-screen “The Nanny Diaries” from “Gilmore Girls” guru Amy Sherman-Palladino may follow. 

If the show materializes, who do you think would make a good Samantha?

