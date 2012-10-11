Watch: CeeLo’s ‘Run Rudolph Run’ video is as classy as you’d think it’d be

10.11.12 6 years ago

The music video for CeeLo Green’s “Run Run Rudolph” features footage likely taken from the same shoot as the video for his “Silent Night.” That is, sexy Santa’s li’l helpers in their underwear, doing cute things in the street as models are want to do.

This one features a convertible (heaven-bound!) a taco truck (nurturing!) and confetti (starlight!). Santa, in the front seat of his sleigh, needs to deliver his toys (hint: they’re in the back seat) to good little boys and presumably girls. All that’s left on your Christmas list is a healthy body normative.

CeeLo’s “Magic Moment” Christmas album is out on Oct. 30.

