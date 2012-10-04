Watch: CeeLo’s ‘Silent Night’ features bounding Santa babes

CeeLo Green is among the many pop singers with Christmas efforts coming to town, but the video-makers behind the video for his “Silent Night” can’t help but to think of their own, erm, chimneys.

The slo-motion clip features a few Santas and their apparent helpers, who are in their underwear.

The song has a gospel choir and Green impeccable tone. I’m not sure what the audio has to do with the visual, but it helps explaining that this debuted on Maxim. Baby Jesus must be confounded by Los Angeles.

“CeeLo’s Magic Moment” will be out in stores on Oct. 30, and will feature cameos from covers-addict Rod Stewart, Green’s “The Voice” co-host Christina Aguilera, the Muppets and a capella fever dream Straight No Chaser.

You can hear a snippet from Green and Aguilera’s cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” below.

