Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis return in new ‘Jupiter Ascending’ trailer

Let's try this again, shall we?

Remember when the Wachowskis' “Jupiter Ascending” was set to come out last summer, and the first trailer introduced the film's weird visual hodgepodge of sci-fi, fantasy, romance, Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne?

Now that the film is scheduled to come out in early 2015, a brand new trailer will remind viewers that Tatum has little elf ears and that Kunis is the reincarnation of a space-queen who must protect the Earth from the evil known as “harvesting.”

Heavy on “Dune”-like exposition, and featuring as many costume drama cues as it does sci-fi and action trappings, the new trailer actually features a ton of new footage. Look for some shape-shifting ships, Tatum fighting some sort of bird-lizard, a glittery Redmayne chewing glittery scenery, Kunis making an awkward sort-of-beastiality joke, and the streets of Chicago getting trashed by CG action yet again. Sean Bean also pops up, and survives (at least in the trailer).

It all looks much closer to the Wachowskis' divisive “Cloud Atlas” adaptation than their equally divisive “Matrix” trilogy. How will audiences and critics respond to “Jupiter”?

Watch the new trailer over at Apple.

“Jupiter Ascending” opens February 6, 2015.