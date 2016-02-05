Check out the new ‘Ghostbusters’ Lego set (which might have a spoiler)

#Ghostbusters
02.05.16 3 years ago

Lego just released the first images of its Ghostbusters set, and they come with a possible spoiler. So if you don't want to know it, stop reading now.

You were warned!

Lego put a good 30-plus photos of the new set, called “Ecto-1&2” on Facebook. I'm guessing the Ecto-1 is the car and the 2 is the motorcycle. It comes with figurines of the four Ghostbusters and the car has seating for all of them. There's also a Kevin figurine, and here's where the possible spoilers come into play:

1. Kevin's not wearing his receptionist duds, but a Ghostbusters uniform … albeit one with a seemingly hand-written nametag.

2. Kevin has two faces. One is all angry and the eyeballs are red, making it look like he gets possessed at some point in the movie, possibly by that demon skeleton thing that is also included with the set.

Without further ado, here are your new Ghostbusters Lego minifigs! We've got Abby Yates:

Erin Gilbert:

Jillian Holtzmann:

Patty Tolan:

And Kevin:

And here they are in their sweet new ride:

Which comes with plenty of storage for proton packs:

And a motorcycle:

Group shot!

According to Yahoo, the set will be priced at $59.99, and goes on sale July 1. 

