Chris Brown earns first No. 1 album on The Billboard 200

It”s kind of astounding, in many ways, but Chris Brown never had a No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 until now. The pop/R&B singer”s “F.A.M.E.” starts with 270,000 copies at the summit of the album sales chart. It”s only his second-best sales frame, though, behind 2007″s 294,000 bow of “Exclusive,” which only reached No. 4.
This comes a week after Brown threw a tantrum and smashed a window at “Good Morning America” last week, after becoming infuriated over further questions about his felony conviction for beating ex-girlfriend Rihanna two years ago.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson”s sophomore set “I Remember Me” debuts at No. 2 with 165,000 copies. Her previous self-titled album also peaked at the runners-up spot, with 217,000 in its first week.
That puts Adele”s “21” at No. 3, down from No. 2, with 96,000; that”s a mere 2% sales decline from last week.
The Strokes” “Angles” enters at No. 4 with 89,000. Oddly, the band”s last two albums, 2003″s “Room on Fire” and 2006″s “First Impressions of Earth,” also started at No. 4.
Kirk Franklin‘s “Hello Fear” enters at No. 5 (87,000). Only two albums of his have charted better: 2002″s “The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin” topped out at No. 4 and 1997″s “God”s Property” debuted at No. 3.
The 38-track charity album “Songs for Japan” moves 68,000, enough for a No. 6 start. It was only released on Friday, digital-only. The CD version will drop in early April.
Panic at the Disco”s new “Vices & Virtues” has a No. 7 start with 56,000 copies. Their last “Pretty. Odd.” was the band”s charting high-water mark, with a No. 2 peak.
Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” falls No. 5 to No. 8 (39,000, -6%).
Bobby V”s “Fly On the Wall” is the last debut within the highest ranks this week, with a 38,000 entry at No. 9. It”s his first major label album.
Lupe Fiasco”s “Lasers” slips No. 3 to No. 10 (29,000, -38%).
Album sales are up 13% compared to last week and up 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% compared to last year so far.
Join The Discussion: Log In With