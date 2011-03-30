Chris Brown earns first No. 1 album on The Billboard 200

It”s kind of astounding, in many ways, but Chris Brown never had a No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 until now. The pop/R&B singer”s “F.A.M.E.” starts with 270,000 copies at the summit of the album sales chart. It”s only his second-best sales frame, though, behind 2007″s 294,000 bow of “Exclusive,” which only reached No. 4.

This comes a week after Brown threw a tantrum and smashed a window at “Good Morning America” last week, after becoming infuriated over further questions about his felony conviction for beating ex-girlfriend Rihanna two years ago.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson”s sophomore set “I Remember Me” debuts at No. 2 with 165,000 copies. Her previous self-titled album also peaked at the runners-up spot, with 217,000 in its first week.

That puts Adele”s “21” at No. 3, down from No. 2, with 96,000; that”s a mere 2% sales decline from last week.

The Strokes” “Angles” enters at No. 4 with 89,000. Oddly, the band”s last two albums, 2003″s “Room on Fire” and 2006″s “First Impressions of Earth,” also started at No. 4.



Kirk Franklin ‘s “Hello Fear” enters at No. 5 (87,000). Only two albums of his have charted better: 2002″s “The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin” topped out at No. 4 and 1997″s “God”s Property” debuted at No. 3.

The 38-track charity album “Songs for Japan” moves 68,000, enough for a No. 6 start. It was only released on Friday, digital-only. The CD version will drop in early April.

Panic at the Disco”s new “Vices & Virtues” has a No. 7 start with 56,000 copies. Their last “Pretty. Odd.” was the band”s charting high-water mark, with a No. 2 peak.

Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” falls No. 5 to No. 8 (39,000, -6%).

Bobby V”s “Fly On the Wall” is the last debut within the highest ranks this week, with a 38,000 entry at No. 9. It”s his first major label album.

Lupe Fiasco”s “Lasers” slips No. 3 to No. 10 (29,000, -38%).

Album sales are up 13% compared to last week and up 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% compared to last year so far.