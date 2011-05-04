Christopher Lloyd, Ving Rhames, Paul Scheer to return in ‘Piranha 3DD’

After surviving (spoiler alert!) the gruesome, toothy melee of last year’s “Piranha” remake, Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”), Ving Rhames (“Pulp Fiction”) and Paul Scheer (“The League”) have signed on to reprise their respective roles in the sequel “Piranha 3DD.”

The cast already includes Gary Busey, Danielle Panabaker (“The Crazies”), Matt Bush (“Adventureland”), Chris Zylka (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), David Koechner (“The Office”), Katrina Bowden (“30 Rock”), and Meagan Tandy (“Unstoppable”).

The horror-comedy sequel is currently shooting and is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on November 23.