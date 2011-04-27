Gary Busey added to ‘Piranha 3DD’ menu

The horror sequel “Piranha 3DD” just got even scarier.

Gary Busey, who often looks like a human piranha, has been added to the film’s cast.

Now in production in Wilmington, N.C., the sequel to last year’s remake of the 1978 original also stars the previously announced Danielle Panabaker (“The Crazies”), Matt Bush (“Adventureland”), Chris Zylka (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), David Koechner (“The Office”), and Meagan Tandy (“Unstoppable”).

Perhaps best known for his recent forays into the world of reality TV (notably 2003’s “I’m With Busey” and this season’s “Celebrity Apprentice”), Busey has also starred in a number of big action films in the ’80s and ’90s, like “Lethal Weapon,” “Predator 2,” “Under Siege” and “Point Break.” He also recently appeared as himself on HBO’s “Entourage.”

“Piranha 3DD” opens nationwide on November 23.