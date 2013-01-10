Christopher Nolan may step in for Steven Spielberg on ‘Interstellar’

It looks like Christopher Nolan may have found a project perfectly suited to him to follow up his Batman trilogy.

The “Dark Knight Rises” director is in talks to helm and produce “Interstellar,” a complex sci-fi film written by his brother Jonathan Nolan (who co-wrote “Dark Knight,” “Dark Knight Rises” and “The Prestige”), and formerly slated to be directed by Oscar winner Steven Spielberg.

The script, about time travel and alternate dimensions, is based on theories developed by Kip Thorne, a noted Caltech theoretical physicist, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nolan would produce through his Syncopy banner, with the film being set up at Paramount and Warner Bros.

Spielberg was attached to direct “Interstellar” earlier, but exited last year after schedule conflicts cropped up. It’s not known whether he will stay on board in a producer capacity.

Spielberg also recently announced that he’s indefinitely delaying his planned adaptation of Daniel H. Wilson’s novel “Robocalypse,” that was set to star Anne Hathaway and Chris Hemsworth. His latest film, “Lincoln” scored a number of Oscar nominations earlier today, while Nolan’s “Dark Knight Rises” was shut-out.

Nolan is also executive producing Zack Snyder’s upcoming Superman reboot “Man of Steel.”