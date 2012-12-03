‘Chronicle”s Dane DeHaan joins ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ cast as Harry Osborn

Marc Webb has found his Green Goblin.

Or at least, he’s found his Harry Osborn (the best friend of Peter Parker who eventually becomes the second iteration of the arch-villain in the comic books), as “Chronicle” star Dane HeHaan has officially been cast in the coveted role. According to some earlier reports, the actor was up against thesps including Sam Claflin, Eddie Redmayne, Boyd Holbrok, Douglas Booth, Brady Corbet and Alden Ehrenreich for the part.

“Meet Harry Osborn. So excited to have him on board. @danedehaan,” tweeted Webb earlier today, confirming the actor’s attachment. Said the director later, in a statement: “Dane is an extraordinary young actor and he is a fantastic addition to our cast.”

DeHaan is already well-versed in playing an ordinary teenager-turned-supervillain, as his character in “Chronicle” followed a similar trajectory.

Osborn was played by James Franco in Sam Raimi’s original “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Production on the 3D sequel is slated to begin early next year, with a release date set for May 2, 2014. DeHaan will co-star opposite returning cast members Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, along with franchise first-timers Shailene Woodley (as Mary Jane Watson) and Jamie Foxx (as the villainous Electro). Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek”), along with Jeff Pinkner, penned the screenplay from an earlier draft by “Amazing Spider-Man” writer James Vanderbilt.

DeHaan will next be seen opposite Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling in Derek Cianfrance’s (“Blue Valentine”) upcoming crime drama “The Place Beyond the Pines.” In addition to “Chronicle,” his recent credits include John Hillcoat’s “Lawless” and Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” was released this past July to generally positive reviews. The reboot grossed more than $750 million worldwide.



Are you happy with DeHaan’s casting, or would you have preferred a different actor? Sound off in the comments.