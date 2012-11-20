Report: Four more actors up for Harry Osborn Role in ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ sequel

We know that Harry Osborn will appear in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” but just who will play the tragic teenager?

Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle”), Brady Corbet (“Funny Games”) and Alden Ehrenreich were originally rumored to be under consideration, but now it seems that director Marc Webb and Sony have broadened their search.

Sam Claflin (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), Eddie Redmayne (“Les Miserables”), Boyd Holbrook (“Hatfields & McCoys”) and Douglas Booth (the upcoming “Noah”) are all being eyed for the significant role, according to Heat Vision.

Claflin will soon be seen in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” while Holbrook is starring in “The Host,” based on the book by “Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer.

James Franco memorably played Harry Osborn in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, with Willem Dafoe playing his industrial tycoon father Norman Osborn. In “Amazing Spider-Man,” both Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) work for OsCorp.

In the Marvel mythos, Harry starts out as Parker’s close friend, before following in the footsteps of his father and evolving into one of the hero’s deadliest foes. In the sequel, however, Spidey will likely have his hands full just dealing with Electro (Jamie Foxx is in talks for the role).

“Amazing Spider-Man 2” will also complicate Parker’s love life by introducing Mary Jane Watson, as played by Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”). She was played by Kirsten Dunst in the Raimi trilogy.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014.

