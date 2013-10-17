Cinema Eye’s list of 25 most influential docs ranges from Michael Moore to Orson Welles

When it comes to documentaries, the Academy has missed the boat on landmark films as often as they have with narrative features — and one need only look at Cinema Eye’s new list of the 25 most influential documentaries of all time to be reminded of that.
As you’d expect from the discerning group behind the Cinema Eye Honors, an annual awards for non-fiction filmmaking voted on by a collective of documentary filmmakers, experts and programmers, the list is an intelligent primer for the art form, highlighting a number of essential names and movements from the silent era to the present. Many of the usual suspects are present — Barbara Kopple, D.A. Pennebaker, Claude Lanzmann, Werner Herzog and so on — as well as a couple of curveballs. Orson Welles, for example, makes the cut for “F for Fake,” a playful 1973 portrait of art forger Elmyr de Hory that is far from a documentary in the classical sense.
However, only five of the 25 selections have won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature: Peter Davis’ “Hearts and Minds,” Kopple’s “Harlan County, USA,” Leon Gast’s “When We Were Kings,” Michael Moore’s “Bowling for Columbine” and Errol Morris’ “The Fog of War.” Morris (who is also included for his history-changing but Oscar-snubbed 1988 doc “The Thin Blue Line” is listed alongside one of the films he beat in the 2003 race, Andrew Jarecki’s “Capturing the Friedmans.” The seventh Oscar nominee on the list is 1993’s “The War Room” (co-directed by Pennebaker, another director with two mentions here).
I’m slightly surprised to see Moore included only for “Columbine,” rather than his breakout film “Roger & Me,” but such is the nature of list-making. It’s no surprise, of course, to see Steve James’ “Hoop Dreams” on the list: the failure of that 1994 classic to make the Oscar nominee list remains arguably the documentary branch’s most controversial hour. Werner Herzog’s 2005 “Grizzly Man” is the newest title on the list; Dziga Vertov’s 1929 silent “Man With a Movie Camera” (named one of the 10 greatest films of all time in last year’s Sight & Sound critics’ poll) is the oldest.
Speaking to The Wrap, Cinema Eye founder A. J. Schnack explains how the list came about: “For the last few years we”ve been asking eligible directors to tell us what films inspire them, to help guide us to the films we should consider for our Legacy Award. The list is always interesting, and it changes a little bit each year – so as we were thinking about this year, we thought, why don”t we actually release the list to show what films are foremost in filmmakers” minds from one year to the next?”
Check out the results below:
“American Movie,” Chris Smith (1999)
“Bowling for Columbine,” Michael Moore (2002)
“Brother”s Keeper,” Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky (1992)
“Burden of Dreams,” Les Blank (1982)
“Capturing the Friedmans,” Andrew Jarecki (2003)
“Crumb,” Terry Zwigoff (1994)
“Don”t Look Back,” D.A. Pennebaker (1967)
“F for Fake,” Orson Welles (1973)
“The Fog of War,” Errol Morris (2003)
“Gimme Shelter,” Albert Maysles, David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin (1970)
“Grey Gardens,” Albert Maysles, David Maysles, Ellen Hovde and Muffie Meyer (1975)
“Grizzly Man,” Werner Herzog (2005)
“Harlan County, USA,” Barbara Kopple (1976)
“Hearts and Minds,” Peter Davis (1974)
“Hoop Dreams,” Steve James (1994)
“Man WIth a Movie Camera,” Dziga Vertov (1929)
“Night and Fog,” Alain Resnais (1955)
“Salesman,” Albert Maysles, David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin (1968)
“Sans Soleil,” Chris Marker (1983)
“Sherman”s March,” Ross McElwee (1985)
“Shoah,” Claude Lanzmann (1985)
“The Thin Blue Line,” Errol Morris (1988)
“Titicut Follies,” Frederick Wiseman (1967)
“The War Room,” Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker (1993)
“When We Were Kings,” Leon Gast (1996)
Kiorstrami’s Close-up?
Though it has to be said again that Shoah is the greatest achievement in non-fiction film-making.
“Close-Up” is not a documentary. Kiarostami is explicitly blurring the lines and is including just as much fiction as non-fiction.
I think I would ultimately side with JLPatt there, though it’s an interesting discussion.
Its a brilliant film, a great film and does play with the form but it IS classed as non-fiction right? Atleast that is how it was presented to me at a screening.
It’s fiction, ultimately. The only non-fiction involved is Kiarostami’s filming of the court proceedings and the fact that everyone involved in the case plays themselves.
Are we really going to call anything from Michael Moore a “documentary?” There is so much spin and select reporting in everything he does. After the initial shock-and-awe of Bowling for Columbine wore off, when I read up on it and really took a critical look, it was a sham. The whole thing was less a documentary than him pushing an agenda. Yes, Columbine and gun violence are terrible. However, Moore’s film was more an opinion piece than a documentary. Fahrenheit 911 was worse, and for me pretty much insufferable. Roger & Me was more inline with a true documentary, although that was clearly viewed through a personal, undetached, and very angry lens. Everything I have watched or read from him since then has been him presenting his opinion as fact, and pretty judiciously selecting only what supports said opinions. Which may be fine for an op-ed piece. However, when he presents this as a documentary, much less when he sets up the opposition with straw-man arguments or uses people on the fringe to brush aside the whole other side of the debate, I have a real problem with it.
I question the validity of films like Moore’s, or An Inconvenient Truth (which to be fair did not make this list) as documentaries. A documentary by its very nature implies an impartial recording of facts or seeking the truth, not setting out to create or reinforce an opinion.
-Cheers
A total misconception that documentaries need to be “objective,” whatever the hell that means.
“A documentary by its very nature implies an impartial recording of facts or seeking the truth, not setting out to create or reinforce an opinion.”
I suppose that might be true in theory — though, even then… — but if your standard for documentaries is pure impartiality, it might be time to really consider the nature of narratives themselves.
“A documentary by its very nature implies an impartial recording of facts or seeking the truth, not setting out to create or reinforce an opinion”
According to whom? Where is that definition written? What film school is teaching that?
I don’t think “documentary” as a genre is so easily limited. Editorial pieces can still be nonfiction, and some documentaries are actually fiction (I’m Still Here comes to mind). Most documentary features you’ll find on Netflix and the internet are editorial pieces of the worst kind – 9/11 conspiracies from Alex Jones, the ridiculous Dinesh D’Souza movie on Obama, things about aliens and stuff like “Thrive” that doesn’t deserve to be mentioned on a website like Incontention.
When it comes to the merits of these films, we’re in different territory. I also don’t think much of Bowling for Columbine. Although Michael Moore and I vote for different candidates, I’m roughly on the same ground as he when it comes to gun issues, and thought I might get something out of the film. I was surprised to find that it includes very little information and doesn’t have much of an actual agenda. There’s no public policy prescription – in fact, he doesn’t attempt to link violence to any policy, which surprised me. The whole piece is a kind of hazy speculative mush with no clear purpose or perspective, and his bizarre vocal performance adds the quality of a rambling psychotic. It’s very…weird. There’s a way to make an articulate gun control editorial movie, but this is not it. And Fahrenheit 9/11, is unwatchable. I’ve tried to sit through it thrice now and had to turn it off every time. For someone who comes off rather articulate in TV interviews, Moore has seriously underwhelmed me as a filmmaker.
Hoop Dreams and Grizzly Man were clear choices for a list like this. I’m a little disappointed by the absence of No End In Sight, partially for personal reasons, but mostly because it hits the nail on the head again and again. Analysis of the Iraq War doesn’t go much further than “it was a mistake” for most, and the movie lays out where the transition went foul very accurately. I’m placated by the lack of “Super Size Me,” a shallow, incredibly stupid exercise in self-victimization.
Yeah, I must agree with everyone else in this thread — documentary is non-fiction, but non-fiction needn’t be objective. That’s like saying opinion pieces aren’t journalism.
I’d go so far as to say that very few documentaries are purely objective. Even selecting and editing archival footage is a subjective act of sorts.
The camera CANNOT capture the truth, even for documentaries. Unless you are filming people on the sly.
The very fact that people know they are being filmed, makes that person conscious of what he is saying and how he is behaving. The subjects in a documentary may not be directed by the director like they are in a fiction film but they are in a way, directed by themselves in their mind.
Fair enough. So a documentary does not have to be objective, or maybe a better word is impartial. I may have been guilty of letting my bias get in the way of logic.
Here is the actual definition:
A work, such as a film or television program, presenting political, social, or historical subject matter in a factual and informative manner and often consisting of actual news films or interviews accompanied by narration.
My issue with Moore’s work in this manner is how you slice the use of the word “factual” when the bias clearly leaves out a good portion of the facts. That seems a bit deceptive, especially when done to present and support your argument. Granted, that might not exclude it from the definition.
However… Again, I still have a problem giving too much credence to something that is clearly one-sided or agenda driven. An opinion piece is journalism. Yet, how high is the quality when it presents one side of the argument and bashes the other with Straw Man arguments or presents them with overly simplistic half-truths that are relatively easy to squash down? So yes, a one-sided diatribe may be journalism. It may also be shoddy journalism.
Guy Lodge and Red_Wine are right. Very few documentaries are purely objective and you can do a LOT with judicious editing or selective filming. While I cannot argue Moore’s films are influential, I do think if you are looking at this critically, they are far from impartial or neutral in just reporting the facts. I think something as agenda driven as a Michael Moore film, as well as the half-truths and misleading footage included in An Inconvenient Truth, the questionable nature of Super Size Me, or 2016: Obama’s America, if you are including them in the discussion of documentaries, I think you should include their biases, and any blatant slants in what they present of how they present it.
So yes, I was erroneous in my definition of what constitutes a documentary. I do find it frustrating to see something so clearly agenda driven being openly celebrated for how influential it was. Frankly, I find a lack of honesty, integrity, and overall quality in Moore’s work, so that bias is on me.
I would have liked to have seen Hoop Dreams on this list, and Grizzly Man and No End in Sight would have been interesting. Of course, I have to admit the list is about influence which will have a lot to do on popularity or reactivity, and not necessarily quality or importance (much less my opinion in regards to such).
-Cheers
Is their meaning of “influential” limited to just aesthetic qualities and technique, or does it apply to social influence too? Because I must say that the “Paradise Lost” documentaries probably deserved a mention if the latter is the case. They were absolutely crucial in calling attention to a case that eventually resulted in a man getting off death row and another two being released from life sentences. I know “The Thin Blue Line” was perhaps more directly responsible for a similar outcome, but still, three people’s lives were saved in a large part thanks to these movies (that’s not giving too much credit to the movies; the West Memphis Three have said as much).
Other than that, “Sans Soleil” made the list, so I’m happy. Red_Wine mentioned “Close-Up” in a previous comment, and I’d agree if I considered it a documentary, but it’s not REALLY a documentary, and I think the voters probably thought the same thing. Then again, they had “F for Fake” on the list, and that’s probably not TRULY a documentary either, so I don’t know.
I’m totally disappointed that Scared Straight! (1978) is nowhere to be found. [www.imdb.com] See that movie and you won’t soon forget it.