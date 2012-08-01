‘Vertigo’ dethrones ‘Citizen Kane’ in Sight & Sound’s Greatest Films of All Time poll

Well, it had a good run. For half a century, Orson Welles’s “Citizen Kane” reigned supreme as the default candidate for the Greatest Film of All Time. That, in part, was thanks to its routine dominance of august British film magazine Sight & Sound’s once-a-decade critics’ poll — the largest and most historically embedded survey of such matters, initiated in 1952 and topped by “Kane” for five decades running from 1962 to 2002. (Interestingly, though 11 years old at the time, it didn’t even feature in the inaugural Top 10.)
No more. To everything there is a season — just a very long one, sometimes — and Welles’s groundbreaking 1941 dissection of a Hearst-like media tycoon has finally been supplanted by a younger (well, slightly), more colorful pretender in the form of Alfred Hitchcock’s dreamy 1958 thriller “Vertigo.” “Kane” actually endured a double defeat, also losing the top spot in Sight & Sound’s parallel directors’ poll, — this time to Yasujiro Ozu’s minimal old-age study “Tokyo Story,” which also rose to third place in the critics’ list.
The results of Sight & Sound’s 2012 vote, and further commentary, after the jump.
Critics’ Poll: 2012
1. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
2. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
3. “Tokyo Story” (Yasujiro Ozu, 1953)
4. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
5. “Sunrise: A Song for Two Humans” (F.W. Murnau, 1927)
6. “2001: A Space Odyssey” (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)
7. “The Searchers” (John Ford, 1956)
8. “Man With a Movie Camera” (Dziga Vertov, 1929)
9. “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1927)
10. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
Directors’ Poll: 2012
1. “Tokyo Story” (Yasujiro Ozu, 1953)
=2. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
=2. “2001: A Space Odyssey” (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)
4. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
5. “Taxi Driver” (Martin Scorsese, 1976)
6. “Apocalypse Now” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979)
=7. “The Godfather” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)
=7. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
9. “Mirror” (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1974)
10. “Bicycle Thieves” (Vittorio De Sica, 1948)
If I’m pleased with the outcome, unveiled tonight at London’s BFI Southbank, it’s not just because I voted for “Vertigo” (and not “Kane”) in my own contribution to the poll. (Incidentally, I’ll reveal the films I voted for in next week’s edition of The Lists — my top 10, along with that of every other contributor, will be posted on the magazine’s website later this month.)
In a game where with criteria are so variable and subjective, it’s hard to make a watertight case for why “Vertigo” deserves the title more than “Citizen Kane,” or indeed anything else. Are we voting for personal favorites or for some academic notion of “best?” Most influential or most impeccable? It’s an entirely elastic conversation, which is why I think it’s important to have a change at the top — no film should have an untouchable claim on All-Time Greatest credentials, but “Citizen Kane” had somehow acquired a default superiority that arguably hasn’t done it many favors. It’s a film of many marvels that many nonetheless regard as a kind of oatmeal text — who knows, a slight desanctification of its status could encourage younger film buffs to engage with it afresh.
How viewers outside the critical enclave will respond to “Vertigo”‘s elevation will be interesting to see. Some might see it as a mildly more populist choice — it’s in color, for starters, with genre trappings, sexy iconography and a director whose name is recognized even by casual movie fans — but it’s arguably Hitchcock’s most opaque and ambiguous film: not for nothing was it regarded as a disappointment on its release 54 years ago.
Sight & Sound editor Nick James makes the argument that it’s a film that resonates particularly powerfully with critics — as opposed to civilians or filmmakers, who only ranked the film seventh in their poll — because it’s “about people who are not sure who they are but who are busy reconstructing themselves and each other to fit a kind of cinema ideal of the ideal soul mate.”
There may be something to that. Others will argue that the shift in favor of “Vertigo” is the result of Sight & Sound expanding the reach of the poll significantly this year: 846 critics and film experts from around the world were invited to submit lists this time, as opposed to only 144 in 2002. (The directors’ poll, meanwhile, counted the votes of 358 filmmakers, ranging from Woody Allen to Apichatpong Weerasethakul to Martin Scorsese to Mike Leigh.)
That said, “Vertigo” has been climbing steadily through the ranks: absent from the Top 10 until 1982 (an indication of how long it took for consensus to override its initial mixed reception), it entered in seventh place, jumped to fourth in 1992 and 10 years ago, came within just five votes of toppling “Kane.” This time, it leads the runner-up by a margin of 34 votes: still a fine margin, considering the increased scale of the survey.
One presumes the expansion of the voting pool allowed for a younger, more online-based swathe of critics to have their say — certainly, someone in my position wouldn’t have been invited to vote 10 years ago. But while that could have contributed to the demotion of “Citizen Kane,” it isn’t reflected in the Top 10 as a whole: the most recent film, in sixth position, is the 44-year-old “2001: A Space Odyssey,” while an unprecedented three silent films from the 1920s made the cut. (Interestingly, they come at the expense of previous Top 10 mainstay “Battleship Potemkin” — the absence of which perhaps also points to a slight shift away from the academic.)
Indeed, 2002’s Top 10 featured a more recent presence in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II”: votes for the two films were combined last time round, landing the pair in fourth place. This time, S&S editors decided (rightly, I think) that votes for the films would be counted separately, which presumably split Coppola’s chances of a showing this year — though “The Godfather” does place seventh in the directors’ poll — tied, as it happens, with “Vertigo.”
The magazine has yet to reveal the full Top 100, though the press release reveals that the most recent film to place in the Top 25 is Wong Kar-wai’s 2000 romance “In the Mood for Love” at #24. Should there be a film from the last five decades a list of the 10 greatest films of all time? Certainly, but it’s surely not for lack of votes — doubtless many critics voted for more recent favorites, but this outcome is indicative of how long it takes for consensus to build around canon titles as the critical community grows ever wider and more splintered.
Perhaps even more distressing for the British magazine is the lack of homegrown product on the list. The highest British film in the top 100 is “The Third Man,” in a lowly 73rd place — a slightly dismaying outcome for the home of David Lean and Powell & Pressburger. As for gender parity, forget it: only two female-directed films landed in the Top 100, though I’m delighted to read that Claire Denis’s “Beau Travail” (in 78th place, three rungs above “Lawrence of Arabia”) is one of them.
In the end, though, it’s unwise to subject these lists to too much scrutiny: the range and mass of contributors in this year’s poll gives it more authority than most, but it still amounts to a bunch of movie lovers naming the films they personally love a little more than the rest. It’s a highly unscientific and changeable process: having been driven to distraction trying to assemble a Top 10 that is still by no means set in stone, I can attest to that. Your life will be a little richer for watching any of the films in Sight & Sound’s list: which one places first or tenth is little more than a highly entertaining bingo game.
And, just so you can see how things have shifted over the decades, here are the results of all Sight & Sound’s previous polls:
Critics’ Poll: 2002
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
2. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
3. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
4. “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972 and 1974)
5. “Tokyo Story” (Yasujiro Ozu, 1953)
6. “2001: A Space Odyssey” (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)
=7. “Battleship Potemkin” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)
=7. “Sunrise: A Song for Two Humans” (F.W. Murnau, 1927)
9. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
10. “Singin’ in the Rain” (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952)
Directors’ Poll: 2002
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
2. “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972 and 1974)
3. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
4. “Lawrence of Arabia” (David Lean, 1962)
5. “Dr. Strangelove” (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)
=6. “Bicycle Thieves” (Vittorio De Sica, 1948)
=6. “Raging Bull” (Martin Scorsese, 1980)
=6. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
=9. “Rashomon” (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)
=9. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
=9. “Seven Samurai” (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)
Critics’ Poll: 1992
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
2. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
3. “Tokyo Story” (Yasujiro Ozu, 1953)
4. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
5. “The Searchers” (John Ford, 1956)
=6. “L’Atalante” (Jean Vigo, 1934)
=6. “Battleship Potemkin” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)
=6. “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1927)
=6. “Pather Panchali” (Satyajit Ray, 1955)
10. “2001: A Space Odyssey” (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)
Directors’ Poll: 1992
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
=2. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
=2. “Raging Bull” (Martin Scorsese, 1980)
4. “La strada” (Federico Fellini, 1954)
5. “L’Atalante” (Jean Vigo, 1934)
=6. “The Godfather” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)
=6. “Modern Times” (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)
=6. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
=9. “The Godfather Part II” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)
=9. “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1927)
=9. “Rashomon” (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)
=9. “Seven Samurai” (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)
1982 poll
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
2. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
=3. “Seven Samurai” (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)
=3. “Singin’ in the Rain” (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952)
5. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
6. “Battleship Potemkin” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)
=7. “L’avventura” (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)
=7. “The Magnificent Ambersons” (Orson Welles, 1942)
=7. “Vertigo” (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)
=9. “The General” (Buster Keaton, 1926)
=9. “The Searchers” (John Ford, 1956)
1972 poll
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
2. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
3. “Battleship Potemkin” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)
4. “8½” (Federico Fellini, 1963)
=5. “L’avventura” (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)
=5. “Persona” (Ingmar Bergman, 1968)
7. “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1927)
=8. “The General” (Buster Keaton, 1926)
=8. “The Magnificent Ambersons” (Orson Welles, 1942)
=10. “Ugetsu Monogatari” (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1953)
=10. “Wild Strawberries” (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)
1962 poll
1. “Citizen Kane” (Orson Welles, 1941)
2. “L’avventura” (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)
3. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
=4. “Greed” (Erich von Stroheim, 1924)
=4. “Ugetsu Monogatari” (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1953)
=6. “Battleship Potemkin” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)
=6. “Bicycle Thieves” (Vittorio De Sica, 1948)
=6. “Ivan the Terrible” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1944)
9. “La terra trema” (Luchino Visconti, 1948)
10. “L’Atalante” (Jean Vigo, 1934)
1952 poll
1. “Bicycle Thieves” (Vittorio De Sica, 1948)
=2. “City Lights” (Charlie Chaplin, 1931)
=2. “The Gold Rush” (Charlie Chaplin, 1925)
4. “Battleship Potemkin” (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)
=5. “Intolerance” (D.W. Griffith, 1916)
=5. “Louisiana Story” (Robert Flaherty, 1948)
=7. “Greed” (Erich von Stroheim, 1924)
=7. “Le Jour se leve” (Marcel Carne, 1939)
=7. “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1927)
=10. “Brief Encounter” (David Lean, 1946)
=10. “Le Million” (Rene Clair, 1931)
=10. “La Règle du jeu” (Jean Renoir, 1939)
I know I’m in the vast minority on this one, but I don’t consider anything Hitchcock to be worthy of being included in a top 100 films of all time, let alone greatest of all-time. I can’t speak for the rest of the list, as I’ve only seen five of the critics and eight of the directors choices.
Could you at least go into why?
The huge takeaway from this is that despite the expansion of the voting field, the list still remains as academic as ever. Don ‘t get me wrong, I love many of these films, but it still seems the voters favor historical importance/influence above actual passion favorites. It definitely seems like the directors are more willing to vote for more recent movies than the critics. I think something like Pulp Fiction or Mulholland Dr has a long way to go before it makes the main list.
That said, I’m very pleased to see The Passion of Joan of Arc back on the list. I’ve never really warmed to Vertigo, but I’ll give it a fresh look tonight.
I should add that I think it’s a good thing that S&S favors the academic/classical. That’s what I WANT this list to be. Otherwise it’s no different than the IMDB Top 250.
I’m pretty sure that a more honest list would not look anything like the awful IMDB Top 250.
What is so awful about the IMDb Top 250. I find myself much more in that list than in S&S’s, and it’s not like “Vertigo” and “Citizen Kane” are not in the top 50. This S&S-list is interesting, and I’ll spend some time exploring it, but the IMDb top 250 is quite interesting as well.
Many of the films in the Top 250 are rubbish. It’s not a film buffs’ list. The Avengers is currently #51. The Top 250 may be interesting but it’s damn silly.
Fight Club, The Matrix and Star Wars are in the Top 20. Plain ridiculousness.
I happen to think those are all fine films, but I’ll admit it is silly a film of this year makes it to #51 just like that. It may not be a film buffs’ list, but it is a film fans’ list, and I wouldn’t place the academic approach of S&S over the passionate approach of IMDb necessarily.
They are not among the best films ever made. The majority of IMDB voters have seen next to nothing on the BFI list.
A fair point. I guess my “problem” with S&S’ list is that my own would look nothing like it. Not that it would look like IMDb’s either. There seems to be a certain generational divide among the BFI list and that of a younger cinephile like me.
You people are complaining about The Avengers, a 3 months old film being No. 51. How about Dark Knight Rises, not even 2 weeks old and at No. 13? IMDB 250 cannot be taken seriously in the slightest. That list has no use as any kid of barometer of anything at all.
I didn’t mentioned The Dark Knight Rises because I think it’s a much better film than the ones I mentioned, but yes, it is too new to be considered on a best of all time list.
“I didn’t mentioned The Dark Knight Rises because I think it’s a much better film than the ones I mentioned”
I figured that would be the case. It usually is.
Yes.
Usually films like these start up high and then start to fall. Avatar for example, started it’s first few months with about 8.8, even through it’s first pair of years with an 8.4 and right now its sitting at 8.0 and may get lower.
Looking at the list, I see another big winner here: Jean-Luc Godard. He has FOUR films in the top 50: “Breathless” at #13, “Le Mepris” at #21, “Pierrot le fou” at #42, and “Histoire(s) du Cinema” at #48.
Tarkovsky also does very well, with three mentions: “The Mirror” (#19), “Andrei Rublev” (#26) and “Stalker” (#29).
No suprise there. The fewer “standout” films a filmmaker has, the more likely he is to score.
Other, superiour or more consistent filmmakers are out lack because they compete with themselves.
Vertigo isn’t even the best Hitchcock film.
Agreed.
I also agree. I’ll take North by Northwest any day over Vertigo.
Vertigo is a better film. North by Northwest is far too silly and vastly overrated.
I made my post with Rear Window in mind . . .
I’ll take Psycho.
Also agreed. Notorious, Rear Window, or The 39 Steps for me.
Any love for Rebecca?
I have huge love for Rebecca, even though I don’t actually think Joan Fontaine is all that good as the lead.
I think “Psycho” is the Hitchcock film that I cling to most as his “best”, but I’ll never forget the tension of watching “Vertigo” for the first time. The unsettling pacing and tension of the ending makes the case for one of the best endings of all time.
I like what Liz said. I want to click the Like button.
Disagree. While I think Notorious might be close, Vertigo is about a perfect a film as there is.
The script & editing are tighter than tight, not an ounce of fat, but the film doesn’t suffer from the less is more approach.
The score, the acting, everything works so well in concert with one another.
The way Hitchcock placed everything in the shot, how he dressed the sets, the mise en scéne of it all, what he left OUT of the camera’s view, all of it was important and had a reason to be there (or in some cases, not to be there).
In my opinion, this is Stewart’s second-best performance (after The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance) and easily Kim Novak’s best.
North By Northwest, Notorious, Rebecca… they’re all great, especially Notorious. But Vertigo is above them all. Hitchcock’s greatest achievement in film.
I’m with Psycho and Rear Window. Then Vertigo.
I think both Vertigo and Kane are both very entertaining films, not sure why would anybody call them “academic”. If we’re talking “academic” what about La Règle du jeu? Tried several times to watch it, never made it.
I’m not sure “academic” is meant to imply a lack of entertainment value. Indeed, what makes both “Kane” and “Vertigo” so valuable is that they can be revisited endlessly in both fashions — as entertaining storytelling, and as cinematically rigorous creations.
“Battleship Potemkin” — the absence of which perhaps also points to a slight shift away from the academic.”
Leave it to Guy Lodge to label something as visceral as “Potemkin” an academic choice. Or maybe it dropped of because it’s much older than anything else?
“Vertigo” is hardly a less academic choice, and, for my money, Hitchock’s too stagy in general to be seen under a different light.
I’d love to know what’s “stagy” about Vertigo.
I like most films from the list but I still don’t understand what makes these films better than many others that aren’t there and never will be.that’s why I hate these lists because a lot of good films stay neglected.I would prefer if those critics could actually make the list of movies that are undeservedly forgotten or overlooked in their time, instead of reaping the same films over and over again.we all know these movies are great. what’s the point of ranking them?????
sorry, I meant repeating not reaping.
“The Searchers” is very overrated.
Also, no Bergman is ridiculous.
I agree about “The Searchers” being overrated, not Ford’s best film by a mile. Give me “The Grapes of Wrath” over it any day.
You both are insano. Grapes of Zzzzzzz? Better than The Searchers? John Wayne’s greatest performance ever?
Won’t disagree about Wayne’s performance, but that’s only because it’s the same performance he gives in every film. Wayne was a fine movie star (who’s mugging looks silly by today’s standards), but a mediocre actor with virtually zero range.
That’s ridiculous. Sigh. ;-)
The Searchers could’ve been higher. It is so resonating, mythical and so American I can hardly describe it myself.
Bergman is one of those directors who suffers in these lists from having several great films held in approximately equal critical regard. Persona (#17), Wild Strawberries (#63), Fanny and Alexander (#84) and The Seventh Seal (#93) all made the Top 100.
Yeah, Bergman had a lot of great films. To name a best Bergman film for a list of this sort, I’d be torn between Summer with Monika, Shame, The Silence and Dreams. Few cineastes regard Dreams as anything but a minor film, but some of its scenes are so real and so emotionally stirring, for me it ranks with Ozu’s Tokyo Story.
Since this blog is also about the Oscars, it’s intersting to note that only two best picture winners are included in the top 50. It’s easy to guess which two (hint: one is a sequel to the other).
In 50 years, what modern day movie can you see making the list????
Well, In the Mood for Love and Mulholland Drive both made the top 30. I’m told The Tree of Life missed the Top 100 by a single vote.
All things considered, I think I like the 1972 poll the best. I would easily put Persona, The General, and The Passion of Joan of Arc on a list before Vertigo and The Searchers. I have no problem whatsoever with Citizen Kane and Rules of the Game’s continued dominance. Perfect movies, both.
Rubbish.Vertigo isn’t even Hitch’s best film–that would be Shadow of a Doubt–let alone better than Kane, Tokyo Story, Rules of the Game, etc.
Shadow of a Doubt was a more tight psychological thriller than Vertigo.
Having seen Vertigo in big screen is pretty awesome. What makes Vertigo so crazy is the campiness of it. LIke srsly?
This list is bullshit, Citizen Kane FOREVER!
These lists are infuriating. How can someone find Vertigo to even be a top 5 Hitchcock film, much less better crafted, better written, more vibrant, more original than something like Mulholland Dr., No Country For Old Men, The New World, or Pulp Fiction? Too many of these older films have been inexorably canonized far beyond their lasting merits. I challenge anyone to explain to me why a Citizen Kane is superior to something like The Lives of Others or Zodiac. More imaginative storytelling? No. More striking visuals? No. Superior craftsmanship? No. I’m really at a loss here. At least something like A Streetcar Named Desire offers markedly better acting (and writing, courtesy of Tennessee Williams) than all but a handful of dramas.
First, please watch Vertigo again. Seriously, and then tell us what’s wrong with the movie. Ok. Now, the difference between most of the movies included and the newer ones you’re comparing them to (I actually love all of the movies you said, Zodiac and Mulholland Dr., which is in the list in the top 30, ranking as some of my favourite films) is exactly the fact that not a lot of time had passed since their releases. The critics that both in the SS poll are (or used to be, it seems) mainly academics of film, and vote usually based on the aesthetic importance of a film set in their time of release, but also in the power it retains as time passes and how relevant and important it seems on retrospective. Even though several of the films you mention could end up being in this kind of lists in several years, they simply need to stand the most influential critic: time.
I haven’t read the comments here and I’m sure it’s been covered, but the exclusion of either Godfather — particularly Part I — is truly pathetic. And if splitting them up caused damage, then I have to say: what fools are going around thinking they’re THAT symbiotic a pair? Separate films, separately great.
The Godfather landed in 21st place. The Godfather Part II in 31st place. If the votes had been combined, as they were in 2002, they’d have placed seventh. So they were hardly forgotten.
I didn’t vote for either, I confess. Ten slots is so few — it was painful.
An individual not putting one or the other in his/her top 10, fine. When it boils down to a group? Very, very odd.
Yes, I suppose it’s a bit surprising that only 81 out of 846 critics voted for either of the films. Maybe that’s evidence of the international profile of the poll. Still, what I like about the list is that it’s a collation of individuals, not a committee deal.
I wonder how much this list would be affected if the poll were switched to a preferential system? It’s easy to understand “Vertigo” making its way onto more top 10 lists than “Citizen Kane,” hence why it placed #1, but I have my doubts that it would have managed more individual #1 placements than “Kane.”
Also, as others have pointed out, the top 10 is rather conventional (although I find it quite fascinating that a movie made in 1929 is just now making its debut in the top 10), but I do think it’s interesting how one can detect the rise of potential future top 10 placers within the rest of the top 50. “Apocalypse Now,” in particular, only continues to grow in stature, and will likely have a great shot at making the top 10 next time (thus becoming the most recent film to do so).
“Man with a Movie Camera” was a surprise to me. I actually expected “Au hasard Balthazar” to finally crack the top 10 this year due to Bresson’s growing following, but I suppose #16 isn’t bad. I was also very encouraged by the huge amount of support for Ozu, not just with the obvious “Tokyo Story” placements (#1 on the directors’ list is a huge deal), but with the pleasant surprise of “Late Spring” cracking the top 15. It’s ironic that so many people assumed every Ozu admirer would rally around “Tokyo Story,” yet he’s the ONLY director who landed two films in the top 20. I was very pleasantly surprised to see that. One has to imagine that if every single Ozu fan really had settled on choosing “Tokyo Story” as the representative film of his career, it may very well have placed #1 on the critics’ poll too.
I was also pretty surprised (in a good way) but the top-25 placement of “In the Mood for Love.” I was expecting it to be one of the top 2 or 3 highest-ranked movies from the 21st Century, but I never expected ANY movie from the past 2 decades to make it that far up the list, especially since there really hasn’t been a consensus choice at all as far as all-time greats from the past two decades. Hell, it was only a single vote behind “The Godfather,” for crying out loud! “Pulp Fiction” will probably go down as the most influential film of the past 25 years, but by the looks of it, “In the Mood for Love” and “Mulholland Dr.” are going to be the nearest to top-10 contenders next time around. I also expect “The Tree of Life” to gain momentum (apparently it barely missed out on the list this time). I wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one of them in the top 20 or even 15 on the 2022 list (though top 10 might be pushing it).
Also loving the respect for Dreyer. “Passion of Joan of Arc” reclaiming a spot in top 10 after a decade of absence was refreshing, as were the high placements of “Ordet” and “Gertrud” (the latter being especially gratifying, given its somewhat lesser canonical status but equal greatness).
I read someone question the choice of “Close-Up” for the top 50, remarking that it was “dated.” I couldn’t disagree more. The movie’s in my personal top 10, and I’m thrilled to see it enter the canon like this.
Just one more little comment, since I didn’t mean to submit that last one quite yet.
One of the strangest and most surprising choices to me was “Histoire(s) du Cinema,” and not just because I wasn’t expecting it to have such a high stature among critics, but because I didn’t think it was eligible. I mean, it’s an eight-part series. How was this eligible under the new rules but not “The Decalogue”? Does anyone know?
**One has to imagine that if every single Ozu fan really had settled on choosing Tokyo Story as the representative film of his career, it may very well have placed #1 on the critics’ poll too.**
Actually, it’s possible to answer this, since S&S also provides a Top 25 Directors list, based on how many votes each director received for all their films combined.
Ozu received 189 votes in total (107 of which were for Tokyo Story), which is still not enough to top the 191 votes Vertigo received on its own. (Hitch leads that list too, by the way, with 318 votes overall — followed by Godard, then Welles, then Ozu.)
Thanks for that information. I can’t wait for the full results to be up online. I remember browsing through the 2002 results for quite a while to see all the different individual lists submitted by the critics and directors, and to see the wide variety of films voted for. I’m sure it will be even more interesting this year, given how many more participants there were. I can’t imagine how many different films received votes this time around.
And I’m very surprised and pleased that Ozu ranked fourth on the director list. His critical reputation has truly grown. He barely made the top 10 in 2002, but now he’s ahead of more well known giants like Kubrick, Coppola, Kurosawa, and Ford. Good on him.
I just realized “Casablanca” didn´t make the top 50. WHAT. THE. F*** ??
It made the Top 100.