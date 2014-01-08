Clark Gregg calls Paul Rudd the ‘perfect’ person to play ‘Ant-Man’

(CBR) Tahiti is a magical place, as is “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, currently the only place to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe unfold on a weekly basis.

Of course, the MCU is continuing to grow on the big screen, what with the announcement of Paul Rudd as the lead in Edgar Wright”s “Ant-Man”. But “S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg hopes Ant-Man isn”t too big to shrink down to the small screen in the near future.

“I hope [Rudd] does a lot of films with them and he comes onto our show,” Gregg told Zap2It. He added that he thinks Rudd”s casting is perfect, and reminiscent of Robert Downey Jr.”s selection as Iron Man.

“What”s great about Marvel is the kind of outside the box casting that they”ve done, starting with Robert who now seems so perfect, but I think was a little bit of a tough sell at the first moment,” he said. “People who you don”t associate initially with superhero movies is what works so well for Ant-Man, who”s so smart and has an intellect.”

Rudd makes his MCU debut in “Ant-Man” on July 31, 2015 – assuming he doesn”t join “S.H.I.E.L.D.” first.

“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.