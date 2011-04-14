Coachella Podcast: 7 Artists You Should Hear (Even If You’re Not Going)

Coachella may have expanded its lineup more and more over the years, but the desert is still an awfully good place to go dance and/or freak out.

Much of the emphasis at the Indio, Calif.-fest is still on electronic music, sometimes put through the filter of rock, hip-hop, pop, new wave and even folk. We’ve got a little mix of all of that, seven new songs and some new artists you should check out, even if you’re not going to the three-day event this weekend (April 15-17).

First up is Twin Shadow, who’s really just one dude: Dominican-born George Lewis Jr.’s track “Slow” may have you pining for your Police records, but its cooled down further by his croon and icy, icy beats. He released his debut album last year through Terrible Records, run by Chris Taylor of Grizzly Bear, and 4AD. His next set will be out later this year. He’s currently touring with Pains of Being Pure at Heart (sorry, just, meh) and, sometimes, Florence + the Machine.

Francis & the Lights, on the other hand, remind me of Phil Collins meeting Chromeo. You guessed it: man’s got a lot of soul. The latest album is “It’ll Be Better,” which dropped last year; he’s since toured with artists from Ke$ha to MGMT to Oh Land.

Upon hearing the name Cults, I didn’t think it’d sound like this. With a slow groove on “Go Outside,” that girlie voice and glaring layer of atmosphere, I expected something darker, and maybe it is a little. You should check out their Record Store Day release, with A-side “Abduction” for a touch more of that. The debut album will be out in May.

Of course, Interpol‘s been around for a long time, but you’ve never heard them like this. Real-life cult-ish band Salem gave “Try It On” a good remix. It, too, is part of Record Store Day’s new releases.

Tinie Tempah is a strong new artist on EMI’s roster, and has been tearing it up in his native U.K. His album “Disc-Overy” (whatever) is making its way to these shores in May also, and he’ll find some sweet success if his current single “Written in the Stars” makes a strong impression on radio by this summer. “Pass Out” is another mega-catchy, grimy tune.

Fat Possum signees The Felice Brothers have expanded on their weird, rootsy music and let it wander into sludgy, unexplored new territories for forthcoming album “Celebration, Florida,” due May 10. “Ponzi” is on sale now at digi retailers.

Gayngs is a collective of members from Bon Iver (who’s had a notable day), Megafaun, The Rosebuds, Solid Gold and Doomtree. Songs from their album “Relayted” were deconstructed into stems then remixed by a number of producers for “regrinded” EP “Affiliyated,” downloadable on the whole here.

Here is the tracklist for Immaculate Noise’s 2011 Coachella Podcast:

