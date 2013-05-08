Confirmed: ‘Jurassic Park 4’ delayed but not extinct

“Jurassic Park” fans will have to wait a little longer to head back into the jungle.
“Jurassic Park 4” is indeed taking a break and will be pushed back from its summer 2014 release date, but rumors about its extinction have been greatly exaggerated.
With a completed script, a new director (“Safety Not Guaranteed” helmer Colin Trevorrow was chosen to direct), and chosen locations — last week, Trevorrow tweeted a pic of the film’s Isla Nubar — things seemed to be coming along swimmingly for the dinosaur epic, but various online reports called into question the film’s future.
However, Universal has issued a statement clarifying rumors about the fate of “Jurassic Park 4.”
“In coordination with filmmakers, Universal has decided to release ‘Jurassic Park 4’ at a later date giving the studio and filmmakers adequate time to bring audiences the best possible version of the fourth installment in Universal”s beloved franchise,” the statement reads. “We could not be more excited about the vision that Colin Trevorrow has created for this film, and we look forward to watching as he and the producers create another great chapter in this franchise’s storied history.”
There have been rumors that the delay is due to creative differences and the studio’s desire to increase the film’s size and scope, but nothing has been confirmed. It could be that Universal, Trevorrow and producers Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall have decided to re-think the film’s ambitions now that “Jurassic Park 3D” has proven to be a hit.
“Jurassic Park 4” was originally slated for June 14, 2014, and while the studio hasn’t yet set a new date, it could be pushed back to the potentially overcrowded summer of 2015. Among the films anticipated to be released that season are “Star Wars: Episode VII,” “The Avengers 2,” “Pirates of the Caribbean 5,” and, possibly, “Justice League.”
While one could consider this in a negative light I’m being optimistic and think that they are trying to make better film with more time.
Can I say one thing though: Can we please not spend another installment in the jungle? I’d go a bit pulpy and wild with the material but not to the extent of human / dino commando hybrids:
Open with a group of private military types returning to Isla Nubar and breaking into a secret facility that holds samples of dino DNA. Throw in a tense sequence of them battling with (insert dinosaur here) and you start the film off with a different edge than previous installments.
Cut to (insert American city here) a year or two later. Our new main character (who’s a cop or National Guardsman, or a Vet) is with his family enjoying (insert American holiday here) when a pack of 50 or 100 dinosaurs are released into the city in what appears to be a terrorist attack! The bulk of the film would then take place in a single day as our main character works to survive and figure out who released the dinosaurs and why. Think ‘Die Hard’ with dinos.
IN 2015 THE PARK COMES TO YOU (sweet tag line Amiright?)
