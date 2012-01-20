Could a bake-off snafu keep ‘Harry Potter’ from a visual effects nomination?

For a while now, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” has looked like a very solid bet for a Best Visual Effects nomination. Though the only nomination for the franchise in the field prior to last year’s for part one of the finale came for 2004’s “The Prisoner of Azkaban,” the effects have steadily become more refined and the expansion to five nominees last year made the door a little wider.
But an unfortunate snafu at last night’s visual effects bake-off — a lengthy branch-specific event that features reel screenings of effects work on the seven visual effects finalists and presentations from the supervisors involved — could keep the wizard and his denouement out of the equation.
If you don’t follow Variety’s David Cohen on Twitter, you should, because he’s dug in when it comes to the world of visual effects and reports comprehensively from the bake-off every year. His coverage last night was fascinating to read for the various insights into the process of this and that effects job, but it became particularly interesting when the effects reel for “The Deathly Hallows: Part 2” turned out to not be the effects reel at all: it was the makeup reel.
D’oh!
“Awful moment for Tim Burke and the ‘Potter’ team,” Cohen Tweeted. “That’s the equivalent of the Olympic sprinters who missed their heats.”
Eventually the day was saved, the correct reel was located and screened and the presentation was complete. But the damage might have been done, as Cohen noted that the snafu “scrambled the presentation” and could ultimately hurt the film’s chances.
Thinking about this just makes my stomach hurt. You put all that work into something exceptional and then a technical difficulty in presenting the work in a truncated fashion trips you up? I’d be nervous as hell about getting everything just right and that’s just unfortunate, arbitrary pressure. I’m not criticizing the visual effects branch’s process, because it’s a sound one. But it feels like another hoop to jump through, one that’s on fire if the correct reel doesn’t show up.
I have to think that if it’s the work and just the work, then something like this shouldn’t matter all that much. And after all, the film led the field along with “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (of the live-action contenders) when the Visual Effects Society nominations were announced. So I won’t go all crazy and nix it from my predictions, but if it doesn’t show up Tuesday, we might look to this incident as partially to blame. And if so, as Cohen wrote last night, “Heads are going to roll somewhere.”
For what it’s worth, Cohen seems to think “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” are locks in the category, and he’s expecting the final three nominees to be “Hugo,” “The Tree of Life” and, in spite of the above, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” I personally think “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” is something to watch for (as does Cohen), while “Real Steel” would be an intriguing left-field nominee, too.
My final predictions in the category, as well as all other categories, will hit Monday.
Now, why would they punish the film for that if in the end the correct reel was shown? They are supposed to award the work, no?
And I really hope that Captain America doesn’t get nominated. If they didn’t nominate Tron last year because of how bad young Bridges looked, why would they nominated Cap if skinny
Chris Evans looked just as bad.
Most think Skinny Evans looked fantastic, so I think you’re in the minority there.
Seriously, if Captain America not just gets nominated, but even WINS, they could justify it with the skinny Evans effect alone! I still got no idea how they did it. And it looked definitely more realistic than many effect shots in Rise Of…Apes. (Sorry, but too many times the apes didn’t seem to be really there, to look convincing.)
Apart from that I agree. I don’t see the logic behind not-nominating a movie, just because the presentation was delayed by an oopsie.
I agree that the thin Evans is worthy of a nomination alone.
Nothing in 2011 impressed me as much as the effects in Benjamin Button, Avatar, or Inception (Apes, Evans, etc). I actually think the Dragon escape sequence in Harry impressed me most of all.
I would love for Harry Potter to get zero nominations, it would be so hilarious. All that end of a cinematic landmark would blow up big time.
Yeah, Warners will be crying into their $1.3M.
At least they were an Oscar nominated franchise. the poor souls at the heart of the Twilight series will never be…
If any of these VFX people would use this completely unrelated thing as a reason to not vote for it (even if they think the actual work is worthy) they ought to be thrown out of the Academy.
Also, I can’t imagine these VFX people being primadonnas that have to be treated like royalty where anything less than perfection is frowned upon. It was the wrong reel. People make mistakes. Got nothing to do with the film’s effects. Move on.
Yeah, I agree with you Graysmith. This is such a petty thing to factor into a recognizing crafts work for what is a totally deserving feat in visual effects.
So now if it doesn’t get nominated are people just gonna assume it’s because of this? Because the effects of the other contenders are just as impressive, if not more so (hey, we’ve seen these wand and light battles 7 times before!), so it’d be disappointing if people look down upon the ultimate nominees if Harry Potter isn’t there.
well glennau, that all depends on what would potentially get nominated in its place. I forget what made the bake-off, but I’m sure there are some duds on that list.
Everything on that list is pretty credible, actually. I’m not sure Potter would be in my top five.
you’re right, Guy. I looked over the shortlist and it’s a surprisingly tight field. The only exception, I’d say, is “X-Men”. Which has less to do with the technical quality of the VFX and more to do with the silly and cheesy design of certain mutant superpowers (which there wasn’t really anything they could do about that)
No Transformers would be a travesty. The skyscraper scene alone is more impressive than any other visual effect scene.
I feel like the people behind making the nominations are always looking for reasons films should be disqualified from gettting nominated… Especially in the music department.
That photo of Voldemort with the description:
A scene from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” is not in the movie.
Pretty sure it is. If not, whatever.
It is.
UMM…first, Carson Dyle and Red Wine need to just be quiet. You obviously are hating on the series, and don’t know a thing. Harry Potter is the best thing that’s every happened to me, and millions of others across the globe. It deserves to win way more awards than just visual effects.
“Harry Potter is the best thing that’s every happened to me”
Puberty will fix that.
“Harry Potter” is certainly better than puberty. ;)
AGREED Karmel… and puberty has nothing to do with it. David Haymen and the thousands of others that spent 10+ years transforming one woman’s vision into the amazing on screen world of Harry Potter get my approval anytime. Can you even fathom the amount of creativity and time it took these people to accomplish this ?????
It’s like i always say…if you cant say anything nice then… please don’t say anything at all…
Harry Potter being great for you personally is touching and all, but that’s a totally different thing to being awards worthy.
I happen to think the Potter movies vary quite dramatically from bad (Chamber of Secrets) to middling (Deathly Hallows I & II) to great (Azkaban).
Anyway, it’s probably not worth going into, if you get joy out of it, good for you.
Someone’s getting fired…
does anyone know what were David Cohen’s last year Visual fx predictions with commentaries after the bakeoff?
All that I remember about his commentary last year was that they were really impressed with Scott Pilgrim. And we all know how that turned out.
Last year I think he got TRON wrsong. Missed Hereafter. And they WERE impressed by Scott Pilgrim, by the way.
Harry Potter’s track record in the VFX race is not good. The film’s effects work has always been great in my opinion, but it is always overshadowed by several other films that year. Back when there were only 3 nominees in VFX, Harry Potter only got in once (out of six films).
Just as I think Deathly Hallows Part 1 did last year, this film gets in as a result of the recent expansion to the field of five. But I cannot imagine it winning the Oscar.
In terms of recognition for the “series”, how about Transformers? In my view, that franchise has been more groundbreaking in the VFX work than Harry Potter.
1. Rise of the Planet of the Apes
2. Transformers: Dark of the Moon
3. Hugo
4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
5. Captain America: The First Avenger.
Why do people always look at this category as something to have the most “mind-boggling computer generated imagery” use in a movie?
As what some people keep on saying every year, Visual Effects category is not and should not be about how big the visual effets are in the movies, it should be looked at how visual effects helped and improved the story of the movie…
I’m sure about this for Harry Potter ever since up to the last film (without being bias) and for Hugo… The others? Well I won’t expect most who refuse to acknowledge Potter films for based on reading their comments, I know they didn’t like the film ever since…
Inlude Rise of the Planet of the Apes in the list (aside from Potter and Hugo), but I don’t think they should reward it solely for Serkis’ WETA image… Give him the Supporting actor nod or win, it’ll be perfect!!!!
I’d like to think that they take into account the movie itself and not the reals (which should be just refreshers) when they make voting decisions.