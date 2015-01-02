Could ‘Nightcrawler’ make a play on a Best Picture nomination?

Voters are, well, voting, ballots in hand, catching up with screeners and such. As already laid out earlier this week, there's plenty in the news to help curate the field in this way or that, but this is also the time for outright discovery. And you know what film is playing really, really well to voters lately? “Nightcrawler,” that's what.
I had been turning over the question even before this morning's ACE Eddie nominations were announced, but now I'm even more curious: Can Dan Gilroy's firecracker film end up in the Best Picture mix? It would obviously be a massive coup for Open Road Films, which continues to take on interesting quasi-genre fare like this and “The Grey” and provide a unique indie haven. The film is already a pretty significant box office success story, having grossed over $30 million in domestic release. It's not just a hit, it's a profitable one, and it's a movie that surprises people. That's an interesting recipe right there.
And after all, “if you want to win the lottery, you have to make the money to buy a ticket,” right?
Things really started to heat up when Jake Gyllenhaal landed a Screen Actors Guild nomination (followed soon after by Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nods to go along with it). That moved it up on the list of priorities for a lot of people. Now that it's being seen more widely and loved, we might see a bit of a domino effect. Next week the writers guild could reveal it as a nominee in an original screenplay category that finds contenders like “Mr. Turner” and “Selma” disqualified and on the sidelines. And who knows, maybe the financial success could lead the producers guild to find a place for it as well.
The point is, every year, things start to boil down to a need for “something else.” “American Sniper” is tearing it up at the box office after getting positive, but nevertheless somewhat muted critical response out of an AFI Fest premiere in November. That lull in excessive attention in the interim might have just been what the doctor ordered. “Nightcrawler,” a critical hit, is in a similar boat, pretty unassuming, not an overt awards play on the outside, then, boom – Gyllenhaal turns heads with nominations. Rene Russo gets her share of adoration (watch out for something to happen there). People begin to recommend it to each other and it takes on a bit of a life at just the right moment. After months of the conversation slowly morphing with the usual names, there is something else.
And let me tell you, becoming that “something else” is an art unto itself.
What do you think? Could “Nightcrawler” insinuate itself into the volatile Best Picture discussion? Sound off in the comments.
I think Gyllenhaal is in for Best Actor knocking out Carell. And as you say, it could pick up a nod somewhere else along the way – Original Screenplay, picture or Russo in that order perhaps.
I totally agree. I think people just got caught up in the comedian doing serious acting thing, but Gyllenhaal entirely became his character. In the hands of another actor it could have easily been an unlikable character.
I contrarily predicted in October that the Best Actor five would be Carrell, Cooper, Keaton, Redmayne and Spall, but as things have developed (and after watching ENEMY, LOCKE, and NIGHTCRAWLER this past week), I would amend that to Carrell, Cumberbatch, Gyllenhaal, Keaton and Redmayne. (I still don’t see more than two Brits getting in there—although I personally preferred the performances from Spall and Hardy to several of the likelier nominees.)
I love seeing nomination success stories like this unfold. Reminds me of 2009 when District 9 was showing up here and there for Adapted Screenplay until good word of mouth snowballed it into a Best Picture nomination.
If Nightcrawler gets in then that’ll make Dan the 2nd Gilroy to have his directorial debut nominated for best picture.
Oh I hope not, especially because that means it would likely take the spot of some of my favorites of the year that are on the edge, such as Foxcatcher or The Grand Budapest Hotel or even Gone Girl. Though, if it somehow took the spot of The Theory of Everything, I won’t mind.
I’ve said enough about my dislike of the film on these boards in the past (and its unbelievability after the halfway mark that ruins the film for me)- but I will re-iterate that I certainly wouldn’t mind Russo and Gyllenhaal getting a nomination, even if I hope it doesn’t show up anywhere else (other than maybe cinematography).
That said, I think you’re right Kris. It wouldn’t surprise me if this or American Sniper cracked the list, especially when considering the preferential ballot- a film like this seems ripe for those benefits.
With the expandable Best Picture ballot, it’s less a question of one film taking another’s spot, and more one of whether each film is popular enough to take a spot in the first place.
Hi Guy- Yep, I probably didn’t word that well. I don’t literally mean sub one in for the other, but just in the sense of, if there are only so many spots, there are only so many spots. So, as we all do, just hope some of my favorites that are questionable at getting in make it in one of those spots. (Though, I know there are MANY Nightcrawler fans that’d rather not have some of my films in.)
Though, I failed to mention- if only people were discovering “Pride” on screeners, I’d be an even happier camper.
Nothing to do with the points being made in this article but, damn, 30M makes a film a major success now? I know it’s all relative but even for an indie film, that, doesn’t spell phenom to me.
Budget: $8.5 million. Box office: $38.1 million.
A film’s box office success is measured by how much it cost and then how much it made. It quadrupled it’s budget. That’s a major success.
Sure, it’s a financial success. But still, it isn’t a whole lot of eye balls that have actually seen the beast. I remember the discussion around The Hurt Locker and how few people had actually seen the movie. I guess since that film set the bar so low, 30M now looks like an accomplishment (again, not talking financially but by how many seats that number represents).
Having trouble keeping up with these shifting goalposts, but “Nightcrawler” is objectively a box office success, either way.
I think it’s definitely making a play, but I don’t know that it’ll get in. Right now, I’d say it’s behind Grand Budapest, Whiplash, and perhaps Unbroken or Gone Girl– that would put it in 8th at best, perhaps 10th on the list. Can 8-10 films make it to 5% with Birdman, Theory of Everything, The Imitation Game, Selma, and especially Boyhood hogging the votes? I’m not so sure. I know there’s the surplus rule, but still…
I’d really love to see a mock vote– either on Awards Daily or (preferably) by Steve Pond.
I think Jake and Russo should both get nods. Best Picture,
best cinematography, and best original screenplay. 5 total nods. Hope that’s the case!
Interesting though that on their FYC ads they exclude Riz Ahmed for best supporting actor, odd since that category is ripe for a surprise. (Or at least in the one ad I saw).
I’m crossing my fingers it gets it. Gyllenhaal’s Lou Bloom was my favorite performance of the year, and along with Whiplash and Boyhood, one of my favorite three films of the year.
Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Cinematography and Film Editing are all deserving possibilities. Russo in over Streep and Ahmed over Duvall, please. Gyllenhall in over anyone but Keaton.
What are you doing to me Tapley? Trying to get my hopes up. I’m really hoping for Gyllenhaal, Russo, and screenplay.
I made a $100 bet with a friend that gyllenhall would not be nominated. Do I have a chance Kris?? My money and my dignity are at stake here.
Gyllenhaal*
“Could Nightcrawler make a play on a Best Picture nomination?” – You say that like it’s some big, sudden revelation. The movie’s been right in the thick of the race since landing in the BFCA’s top 10. I have it at as the 9th likeliest for Best Picture currently, though it does strike me as a movie that might fair better with the guilds than the Academy.
Just be glad that Kris isn’t like those folks at GoldDerby, who post articles like this every day. At least he isn’t supporting his suspicions with his predictions.
I say it like it’s a question. Which it is.
Also, good for you for looking to the BFCA for guidance on the Oscar race. I look to Academy members, many of which had not seen the film until very recently. And it’s going over really, really well with them. Hence: news, and this article, published when necessary.
Fair enough. I know that the race evolves as it transitions from critics/journalists awards, to guild awards, and then finally the Academy. But since the expansion of the Best Picture field, no precursor has been more reliable than the BFCA. Consider how A Serious Man, Winter’s Bone and Extremely loud and Incredibly Close all got in despite missing with the PGA. So I guess what i’m saying is that if any given film lands a nod from the BFCA, it has to be taken serious as a Best Picture contender from that moment up until the nominations.
But re-reading my initial post, I can see that it came off a bit snide. Apologies.
In essence I do agree with you. As I tend to say, the BFCA is a broad group, unlike some of the other groups that announce precursors. They share that quality with the Academy (which, of course, is REALLY broad).
In any case, wasn’t trying to present this as epiphany. Just to note what I’m learning as we go. Here’s hoping it can squeeze in. I think it would liven things up.
Nightcrawler is a fantastic movie. Much better than the snoozefest that was Foxcatcher. I hope it gets plenty of award love. Gyllenhaal was amazing, and without a prosthetic face to help me.
As much of a success Nightcrawler is one multiple fronts, I just feel like it’s this year’s Drive. Now certainly it has still gained traction with much broader groups, but I just can’t tell. I feel like Gone Girl or American Sniper is more likely or even Unbroken (as bland as I find it, as the War Horse, Extremely Loud) mainstream film of this year.