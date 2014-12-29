Off the Carpet: ‘Unbroken,’ ‘Selma,’ ‘Sniper’ in the headlines as Oscar voting begins

And we're truly off. Ballots are in hands. Academy voters, who hopefully spent as much time soaking up the year's offerings through screeners and screenings over the holiday break as they did hitting the slopes, will be putting pencil to paper, finger to keyboard beginning Monday with an 11-day voting window closing on Jan. 8. Let's see what's happening in the lead-up to that stretch…
At the box office, “Unbroken” is all the rage. The film, already riding the coattails of a best-selling book, took advantage of a holiday release frame that had very little in the way of adult drama competition. It was ultimately critic-proof, as audiences are digging it and Academy members may well, too. On the limited release side of things, meanwhile, was “American Sniper,” which sailed to a record $212,000 average from four theaters over the four-day weekend. Each film landed in the “A” Cinemascore range with audiences, A- for “Unbroken,” A+ for “Sniper.”
Also in limited release is Ava DuVernay's “Selma,” handily the most critically acclaimed film to hit theaters over the holiday. But along with it came a scathing op-ed from former Johnson Administration domestic affairs aide Joseph A. Califano Jr. in the pages of The Washington Post, slamming the film for its depiction of Lyndon Johnson toward dramatic ends. Even though the piece awkwardly and sort of hilariously closes with a declaration that “the movie should be ruled out this Christmas and during the ensuing awards season,” I'm not quick to think dirty tricks yet. Films have organic lives after all.
Meanwhile, something worth noting: “The Imitation Game” (also taking fire for story and characterization) was still purring its engine at the box office leading into the holiday. It expanded from 34 screens and about a $3.6 million cume to over 700 screens on Christmas Day, taking in about $8 million on the weekend for a roughly $14 million domestic haul so far. For comparison's sake, “The King's Speech” – which opened in limited release on Thanksgiving weekend in 2010, much as “Imitation” did this year – went from 43 screens and $2.1 million on Dec. 17 to 700 screens and $8.3 million over the Christmas weekend that year.
I mention that only because I got some pushback over the weekend on Twitter, first for noting that the film is playing the classic Harvey long game, which uses awards buzz to catapult box office, and second for suggesting that it's a significant threat to win the Best Picture Oscar. It's not really in my interest one way or the other to falsely promote a competitive race, so put a pin in that problematic point. The fact is anyone paying attention to reactions knows that the film is playing really, really well with voters and is quite strong in this race.
Rival campaigns are of course already taking their shots at “Boyhood” (“He had 12 WHOLE YEARS to make the movie!”) and “Selma” (waiting for this op-ed to get long legs where films like “Mississippi Burning” never really suffered all that much). But I maintain, as I put forth in this space weeks ago, that those three films are leading the Best Picture race at the moment, with “Birdman” and its likely SAG ensemble/Golden Globe – Comedy/Musical wins the spunky dark horse.
So that's the lay of the land as we move into the nominations voting period. How will all of that recent activity affect things? Not too much, really. It's just a bunch of headlines that kind of flicker and pass on by as voters dig into the movies and, really and truly, make up their own minds. There will, however, be a ton of guild announcements over the next few weeks, which will keep the furnace fed. And that “Selma” thing might get a little movement as people stoke the flames. But the film will go wide just before the Oscar nominations are announced. It could be in for a serious haul, though some wonder if a Christmas wide play to compete with “Unbroken” would have been wiser. I'm just glad I don't have to make such decisions.
With that, as voters have ballots in hand – and I realize we've already covered some serious “don't forget about these” territory – I would like to offer some thoughts for any voter out there who might be reading:
1. Spark up a doobie and soak up “Inherent Vice.”
Call up Jeff Bridges, get baked and get lost in it. Don't try to keep up with the plot. Experience it. If you still don't want to vote for it, OK, but try to let it wash over you. It might resonate.
2. Go see “Beyond the Lights.”
STOP! Don't walk over to your screeners. It's not there. Relativity didn't send you one. The film is on its own. There is a single showing in the greater Los Angeles area every night: 9:15pm at the AMC Universal Citywalk. I know, no one wants to go to Shittywalk, but trust me. It deserves the effort. If you're in New York, there's a 5:20pm option every day at the AMC Loews Village 7 around Astor Place, as well as a 9:40pm and a 12:30am every night at the Regal E-Walk on 42nd.
3. Venture out a bit.
You don't have to watch the same films all these awards announcements have corralled for you. Seek out “The Babadook” (wait, strike that – silly VOD rule) or “A Most Wanted Man.” Give “Under the Skin” a try (and maybe ring up Bridges again). Go on a limb with “Cold in July” or “The Rover” or “Blue Ruin.” There's other shit.
4. ATTENTION MUSIC BRANCH
I know you guys are nuts, but listen to that “Land Ho!” jam. It's catchy. OH WAIT NEVERMIND YOU CAN'T VOTE FOR THAT EITHER. Well, how about those of you who know it was an injustice to disqualify Antonio Sanchez, write his name in anyway in solidarity.
5. Above all, take it seriously.
Why should I care if you're just voting for your buddy? Or if you're just toeing a company line and bloc voting? Or passing your ballot off to your assistant to fill out? I know everyone has tried to beat it into your head that it's been a “weak” year, but no, it hasn't. There's good stuff out there and it's sort of what you're supposed to do, seek it out and tell the world what's worth watching, what's worth championing, what means something. So mean something.
The Contenders section has been updated. Happy New Year.
I really don’t get the love for Vice and no it will not resonate at all for Academy voters. Are we also blinded by fandom thatwe can’t admit that PTA whiffed it. All directors are human
You’re welcome to feel how you want about the film. Have the confidence to know it’s your opinion and don’t try and project it on others, though.
Unfortunately, The Babadook isn’t eligible for the Academy to vote for either.
I keep forgetting that!
And that is sad cause Essie Davis gives the best performance, male or female, of the year. Jennifer Kent also deserves nominations for Director and Screenplay.
Cold in July isn’t eligible too.
Really? That I had no idea about. The best shit just keeps getting knocked to the sidelines for technicalities. Sigh.
As far as I can tell “Cold in July” was a day-and-date VOD release, which should mean it qualifies. Unless I’m missing something…
Don’t the distributors have to actually submit the films for consideration (which probably includes paperwork or something)? IFC might have just decided to save their time and money re: “Cold in July.” I figured that was the case for “Starred Up,” which is also not on the eligibility list.
(Was The Babadook day-and-date, or was that released on VOD before theaters?)
Oooohhhhh. Didn’t realize they didn’t bother to submit. Well shit…
Babadook was on DirecTV on demand prior to theatrical.
Weird how the acting categories seem mostly set right now.
Right now, it’s looking like SAG might go 5/5 with Best Actress. I’d say Aniston isn’t a lock, but people are trying to make the case that she’s a threat to win. Though, I could see a scenario where the section of the media that’s obsessed with Aniston talks her up as a threat to win and then she doesn’t get nominated and all the Access Hollywood/Extra type shows can lead with “JEN SNUBBED!” stories.
Supporting Actress seems to be 4/5 set with Chastain being the most likely fifth but I could see someone else getting that spot. (It’d be nice if Streep could get snubbed for once, but that’s probably unlikely. How often has she been a presumed nominee and not actually gotten nominated? The Hours and maybe Manchurian Candidate are the only ones I can think of.)
Supporting Actor seems 4/5 set with Duvall being the only, “That’s not actually happening is it?” nominee but who knows who has enough support to crash the race.
Best Actor is the only one that could go in a lot of directions.
Keaton, Cumberbatch, Redmayne seem like locks and then those last two spots are going to be a bloodbath.
So here’s the question: Logically, at least one or two of the people everyone assumes are locks right now will not get nominated. Who will be this year’s “snubs”?
I would be pretty surprised if Oyelowo missed with his and the film’s reviews which are more impressive than Redmayne and Cumberbatch’s. I would argue there is only 1 open slot. I think we can surmise Oyelowo would have been a SAG nominee with screeners.
They don’t want the public to see Cake until the Oscars have been decided because once everyone sees that it is nothing more than Rachel on pills the public will know that the whole Jen is “Oscar-worthy” was a PR gimmick. Is it even abiding by Oscar-nomination rules? Seven consecutive days at a commercial theater that must be advertised to the public via general publicity standards?
I actually hate the movie. But I’m kinda sick of seeing weird Jolie fanbots pile on Aniston in comments sections. Get a life.
What the?
Yeah…
Is there a technology where we can keep the insane people from posting comments? Maybe something similar to when you have to type what’s in the box to prove you’re not a robot but it’d instead be for proving you’re not crazy and/or a rival publicist?
At the very least, we need a quit notifying me option for when the replies to your original comment devolve into either an inane argument between two people or insane vitriol like the above.
I think Bradley Cooper might be able to make the Best Actor cut. The buzz around his performance is defeaning. The only actor who had a better performance this year for me was Michael Keaton.
Bradley’s strong buzz is coming from his A list Hollywood friends.
Who vote for Oscars, it should be noted…
“Susie” aka Lucy comes from Just Jared, that’s her favorite hang out place. Right now she’s over there saying she doesn’t know what she said that got you Kris so upset, all the while she’s accusing you of being bought by Stephen Huvane, Jennifer Aniston’s publicist.
Brangeloonies are really desperate at this point. They are trolling every major movie site, trying to create buzz for their idol Jolie, but instead end up annoying the hell out of people as they can’t seem to separate their tabloid-addled fictional world from reality. In their heads, Jolie cannot have success unless Aniston is down and out for good. She is the only thing that interferes in Jolie’s “global domination” plan, or something to that effect.
Anyways, those are the ravings of a bunch of old women who are severely affected by Celebrity Worship Syndrome, as juvenile as they sound. They are obsessed with Jolie and do not hesitate to attack, harass and even wish death on anyone who won’t bow down and worship Jolie at her feet. That said, I seriously doubt that Jolie wants to be associated to this kind of fans in any way. It’s clear to me that Jolie is very media savvy, I don’t doubt that she uses paid posters -or “Cyber Security team”, as she likes to call them- to prop herself up, but I find strange that her PR team (she does have one, contrary to reports) has let these crazies get away with so many stupid things on her behalf for so long.
You haven’t seen the last of the loons, that’s for sure. All jokes aside, I love your posts and your insight. Great job, Kris! Keep it up! ;)
It’s doubly bizarre because I am no fan of “Cake” and have the utmost respect for Jolie, even if I didn’t care for how “Unbroken” turned out (while not belaboring either point). It was ever thus and everything, but boy are those sorts really bad for the very causes they champion. Oh well, cleaned up around here, at least.
And Tamsin is a member of femalefirst and a troll that gets banned from justjared. Tapley in case you are not aware there is a site called femalefirst with a section called Brad and Angelina. These women including Tamsin have literally 85,000 topics dedicated to hating Angelina Jolie. If you don’t believe me go click on the site. Some of the things Tamsin and co have written about Angelina Jolie include saying her twins have Down syndrome, Angelina is in the CIA, Angelina used her CIA position to smuggle drugs, Angelina was never pregnant with the twins, Angelina abuses her children. Tamarin is a card carrying member of the site. Just letting you know it goes both ways. Take one look at the site and you will see who the real crazies are. After going there just once I prayed that Angelina has security because the hate over there is sickening. 85,000 topics all hate filled.
I don’t doubt that you all have your world and you’re welcome to it. Be content in knowing I have no dog in your fight. Go forth…
Also how you know Tamsin is the troll that Justjared repeatedly bans is that he knows what “Susie” is talking about on that site. Just letting you know tapley the person you are conversing with has said some of the most disgusting things about Angelina including that she has relations with her children Jared had banned it several times but it keeps coming back trolling. There are crazies on both sides and if you read the nasty stuff tamiqua has written about Jolie you wouldn’t be responding to it.
I’m conversing with this person about another person who said some pretty nasty things about me here as well, so it’s all a wash as far as I’m concerned. I’ll leave you all to it…
I bought my sister a Team Aniston shirt like six years ago as a joke. Did I accidentally contribute my dollars to this weirdness?
@KristopherTapley
I believe you, but if you by any remote chance you happen to something that they deem slightly offensive towards Jolie, it automatically makes you a “Jen hen”. Crazy, huh? Wait, it gets better. By a Brangelina fanatic’s logic (or lack thereof) if you’re not one of Huvane’s paid lackeys, then by default you must be a hater from the dreaded FF site, where all Jolie haters come from. Apparently these haters are simply jealous of Jolie’s irresistible beauty, or something like that. :S
I have no agenda, ulterior motive, I haven’t seen “Cake” either, least of all things do I have a war to wage with these fanatics. I like movies, and have been following the awards race for years. I figure that at this point, you kind of know what they’re about and that they’re incredibly paranoid as well, and they make outlandish claims in hopes of derailing any conversation, so please believe me when I say I have no clue who these crazies are or why they think they know me. It’s the same thing every year with these wackos though; they’ll troll every movie / entertainment site on behalf of Jolie/Pitt, attacking the writer or other posters who won’t agree with them. Not the first time I see it happen and I suspect it won’t be the last. Sorry that they got you this time. They haven’t been the same ever since Sasha Stone posted that article about Unbroken. That’s all I’ll say about it. Good luck to you both! :)
Great post, Kris. Particularly that jab at the music branch. But re: Land Ho, did we ever find out why it’s not eligible? Is it just that they didn’t submit a reel? If so, what a pity. It surely was one of the 10-15 songs with an actual chance at a nomination.
As for the other points, it just kills me when the Oscar pool gets whittled down to 20 or so contenders of screeners that voters will actually watch.
If any voters are out there, consider Under the Skin, Le Week-End, or Pride. I’m sure you’ll like at least one of them.
The fact that point No. 5 (“Take it seriously”) is necessary, and I’m sure it is, kinda says it all – along with your very significant mention of the Selma/Miss. Burning discrepancy. (When a director of color tells the story as she understands it, of course that would be when the shit-slinging gets taken seriously enough to move the needle against the film. And I guess I’m more predisposed to assume it’s being, um, guided by someone practiced in such tactics.)
As for Unbroken, if it’s as leaden and lumbering as so many have suggested, why aren’t the craftsmen and women among the voters holding it to a tougher standard than Cinema Score? Nearly every review indicates that too much focus was given to the torture and not enough to the man’s life afterward. It just doesn’t sound like the kind of script you’d expect to see the Coen Brothers’ names on, but I’m guessing there’s a long and unfortunate backstory there.
Ah, the inevitable disillusionment phase of this process. Every year about this time, as we outsiders finally get to see the films everyone has buzzed about, the most intriguing of them seem to fade from consideration.