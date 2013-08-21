Countdown to MTV’s Video Music Awards: Best Pop Video

As MTV”s 2013 Video Music Awards approach, we”ll countdown to the Aug. 25 ceremony, which airs live at 9 p.m. ET from Brooklyn”s Barclays Center.

Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, closely followed by Bruno Mars, Pink, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Among the artists performing on the show are Lady Gaga, who will open the awards; Timberlake (with a rumored ‘N Sync reunion), Mars, and Cyrus.

We”ll look at a different category each day leading up to Aug. 25.

Best Pop Video

Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Fun., “Carry On”

Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

Selena Gomez, “Come and Get It”

This is a race between Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” and Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop,” and given that it”s a fan-voted award, Cyrus”s fans will probably be the more active voters. “Mirrors” is the most artistic of the group, Cyrus”s is the weirdest. Fun.”s “Carry On” does a great job of setting the inspirational mood of the song and blends performance and story, but the band”s voters probably won”t come out en masse. Bruno Mars captures just the right energy for the retro “Locked Out Of Heaven.” Selena Gomez is the dark horse here- her fan base could coalesce to push “Come and Get It” to the top spot. It”s a beautifully shot clip with lush fields and lots of fashion changes.

Who Should Win: Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Who Will Win: Miley Cyrus, “We Can”t Stop”

Past Predictions

Best Female Video

Best Male Video