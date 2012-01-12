Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (open thread)

The BFCA’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards are going down in roughly two-and-a-half hours and I need to go put on my face. The show will be broadcast on VH1 at 8pm ET. (It is tape-delayed for the west coast, unfortunately). I’m not sure if there is an online stream anywhere but I’m sure industrious readers can point you to one if there is. In any case, feel free to use this space to discuss the show and winners as it happens. The nominees are here. I’ll be back tonight for post-ceremony commentary.
Picture: The Artist
Director: Martin Scorsese
Actor: George Clooney
Actress: Viola Davis
Supp. Actor: Christopher Plummer
Supp. Actress: Jessica Chastain
Adap. Screenplay: The Descendants
Orig. Screenplay: Midnight in Paris
Art Direction: The Tree of Life
Cinematography: The Tree of Life
Costume Design: My Week with Marilyn
Editing: Drive
Makeup: J. Edgar
Score: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Song: “Life’s a Happy Song” from The Muppets
Sound: War Horse
Visual Effects: The Tree of Life
Animated: Rango
Foreign: A Separation
Doc: Cave of Forgotten Dreams
Action: Drive
Comedy: Midnight in Paris
Young Actor/Actress: Shailene Woodley
Ensemble: Bridesmaids
I’m predicting:
The Artist – 4 (pic, sactress, ed, score)
Hugo – 3 (dir, art d, cost)
The Help – 3 (actress, acting ens, Song)
Descendants – 2 (writing, young Actor/actress)
Harry Potter 7:2 – 2 (make-up, fx)
Drive – 2 (sactor, action)
War Horse – 1 (sound)
Moneyball – 1 (actor)
Tree of Life – 1 (cin)
Bridesmaids – 1 (comedy)
Midnight in Paris – 1 (writing)
A Separation – 1 (for)
I’ll be going to a Descendants screening soon, so I won’t be able to see these awards. But still, I’ll make my blindfolded predictions:
The Artist wins Picture, Director, Score and little else (if anything). Alternative: Hugo.
Melissa McCarthy wins.
“Hello Hello” wins, if only to bring Elton John and Lady Gaga onstage. Crazy hijinks.
Picture: The Artist
Director: Hazanavicius
Actor: Clooney
Actress: Williams
Supp. Actor: Plummer
Supp. Actress: Chastain
Adap. Screenplay: The Descendants
Orig. Screenplay: Midnight in Paris
Art Direction: The Tree of Life
Cinematography: The Tree of Life
Costume Design: Hugo
Editing: The Artist
Makeup: The Iron Lady
Score: The Artist
Song: “Life’s a Happy Song”
Sound: Hugo
Visual Effects: Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Animated: Rango
Foreign: A Separation
Doc: Cave of Forgotten Dreams
Action: Drive
Comedy: Midnight in Paris
Young Actor/Actress: Shailene Woodley
Ensemble: The Help
Awards so far (I guess these are the lesser awards not fit for broadcast)
Best Action Film – Drive
Best Cinematography – War Horse
Best Song – Life is a Happy Song (The Muppets)
I’m going to go with some semi-bold predictions, before succumbing to the boredom of realism when predicting the Globes and Oscars.
Picture: The Descendants
Director: Scorsese
Actor: Clooney
Actress: Swinton
Supp. Actor: Brooks
Supp. Actress: Woodley
Adap. Screenplay: The Descendants
Orig. Screenplay: Midnight in Paris
Art Direction: Hugo
Cinematography: The Tree of Life
Costume Design: Hugo
Editing: Hugo
Makeup: The Iron Lady
Score: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Song: “Life’s a Happy Song”
Sound: War Horse
Visual Effects: Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Animated: The Adventures of Tintin
Foreign: A Separation
Doc: Project Nim
Action: Drive
Comedy: Midnight in Paris
Young Actor/Actress: Shailene Woodley
Ensemble: The Descendants
Picture: “The Artist”
Directing: “The Artist”
Actor: George Clooney
Actress: Viola Davis
Sup. Actor: Chris Plummer
Sup. Actress: Octavia Spencer
A. Screenplay: Moneyball
O. Screenplay: Midnight in Paris
Young Performer: Kid from Extremely Loud…
Documentary: George Harrison
Animated: Rango
Foreign Film: A Separation
^official winners
Most of my predictions were correct, although I actually was thinking Best Actor would go to Brad Pitt or Jean Dujardin. It’ll be interesting to see who the Golden Globes choose on Sunday.
No surprises here. I wish Pitt had won instead of Clooney. Obviously Theron was my pick for Actress but if I had to pick between the three presumed frontrunners I would have gone with Michelle Williams. I still don’t think Davis will win the Oscar. Spencer over Chastain surprised me just because the critics have been extremely generous to Chastain (and she deserves it). Hoping Chastain wins the Oscar but I will be happy with Spencer. I don’t even want to talk about Best Picture/Director… UGH.
p.s. Patton Oswalt KILLED it onstage. You go, Glenn Coco.
Forgot to mention the WTF-factor with Thomas Horn winning Best Young Actor. Elle Fanning was my pick. Oh and if I was a dude or a lesbian, I would totally be into Elizabeth Olsen. #girlcrush
Yeah, no surprises. I was hoping for a surprise. But no such luck. Actually, I was surprised by Horn winning. I thought Woodley would win. Yawn.
Yeah that was a bad surprise haha. Woodley would have been great. Doubt the Globes are going to reverse any of the trends of tonight.
That Horn kid. Wow. Precocious doesn’t even begin . . .
I agree with everything, Laura, although I’m not terribly disappointed about The Artist winning best picture considering that I thought for a second that The Help would pull an upset considering how many awards it was winning. That would have been a nightmare. I didn’t have a problem with the supporting winners although the lead actors were two boring picks, I’m sorry. I, too, would have given it to Michelle (or Tilda. Or Charlize.) And god, George Clooney. I didn’t think he was bad in The Descendants but seriously over Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, or Brad Pitt (who I really thought was going to take it). I’m hoping there are some upsets at the Globes to breathe some life into this stale awards season. If we get Clooney, Davis, and The Descendants for the top three, I will be very disappointed.
I thought Pitt had it too! Even if he was being honored for the wrong film (I love Moneyball but his work in Tree of Life is unmatched), I was rooting for him. I too hope the Globes decide to throw in a few surprises.
I actually thought Clooney deserved the acting award over Pitt but neither performance is what I’d call great. If Fassbender’s part had gone just a little deeper in terms of the writing he would be the runaway winner this year.
Clooney winning was actually my only “ughhhh” of the night; simply because it feels a little lazy, that’s all. Good show.
I kept thinking, “Did any of these critics even see Shame??!”
Yeah, Fassbender would have been my choice out of this group. I like all the performances in the category, though. So I wasn’t disappointed. But yeah, it does feel king of lazy.
I’m sure they saw “Shame,” and I’m sure they quickly realized just what a half-baked, barely sketched wet noodle of a film it was.
My “ugh” winners were Octavia Spencer over the superior Chastain (that scene where all the other ladies hide and she realizes that she has been shunned is devastating…what exactly is Spencer’s award-worthy scene that tops that?!) and The Artist for each of its four wins
The full list of winners can be found on Hollywood Reporter’s website, including the below the line awards that weren’t presented during the show. I’d link it but I don’t know if the comment has to be approved if you do.. But it’s easy to find on their site.
Anyway, best speech goes to Christopher Plummer, who was brief and funny.
Most cringe-inducing moment would be Thomas Horn accepting his award for best young actor while sounding like he’s age 50. Kids don’t say they’d like to “extend” a thank you to anybody.
Well, he is a genius… not a “normal” kid by most standards…
Haha, don’t get me wrong Thomas Horn’s character in EL&IC annoyed the hell out of me, but I think that kid actually gave a really good performance….as a painfully annoying kid ;) But seriously I think his perf was better than Asa Butterfield’s though I much prefer Hugo to ELIC. Hm okay maybe not over Woodley or Ronan… still I’m fine with his win. And why so much hate toward him? I suggest we give that kid a break
I truly thought Horn’s performance was the worst in the bunch. I much preferred Butterfield’s quieter performance. And the three women nominated were all better than Horn.
I haven’t seen the movie but read the book and kid is meant to be annoying and it’s really tough character to do. He is a first time actor as well so extra difficult I guess. Anyway, I agree let’s give the kid a break, it’s a kid for pete’s sake, it’s just a wrong for adult commentors to lash out on him just because he won (for an awards show that is considered by awards followers not major or credible anyway, right so what’s with the complaints?)
I thought Horn’s casting was perfect and people are reacting very negatively to the character. Butterfield was unwatchable. So mannered. His face wouldn’t stop twitching. Anyone who thinks he was palatable should look at Hunter McCracken or Zoe Heran. Terrible casting for the two kids on Hugo; I was very disappointed.
I think Viola Davis has all but sewn up Best Actress with her moving speech tonight. This was clearly the role of her life and this came through in her delivery. She may lose to Streep at the Globes but I expect her to win SAG now.
I thought we might see a Picture/Director split tonight with Scorsese winning as Hazanavicius hasn’t been dominating the early critics awards but there’s rarely been one of late at these awards. I still think there’s a chance we may see a Scorsese win at the Globes though.
I actually think if there’s any movie that could pull the upset for Best Picture over The Artist now it’s The Help. You could see it gathering momentum from a possible SAG ensemble win.
I need someone to explain things to me. If this is the “Critics’ Choice” awards and the Critics have chosen mainly Michelle Williams or Tilda Swinton… how did Viola Davis win tonight? I may be stupid (ok, I am stupid) but I just don’t get this logic. Viola has won only 1 or 2 critics’ awards. How did she win this? I thought Tilda would win. Boy, was I wrong!
This critic group always just try to guess the Oscars. So they nominate and award the people that the pundits say are frontrunners. This is the group of critics that nominated Phantom of the Opera for Best Picture just because David Poland just had written a piece where he said he thought it would win Best Picture at the Oscars – so they nominated it, even though they have their own very public critic score number for every single film, and they had given it a low score. They have NOTHING to do with critics awarding their favorites. They just want to guess the Oscars to seem like they’re influencial. That’s why they have 6 nominees in many categories. Just to make sure they cover all the eventual 5 Oscar nominees. They are SUCH a joke. Davis won because they read on the internet that she’s the frontrunner, pure and simple.
I know. It’s kinda crazy, really; because while Kris belongs to the BFCA, we KNOW he does not follow the same path as the group as a whole. And in fact, there are a few BFCA members who I repsect. So I don’t know how they come to nominate or give wins to the actors/films they do. Still ……. I always enjoy watching the Critic’s Choice Awards as it kind of gets the ball rolling. :)