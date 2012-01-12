Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (open thread)

01.12.12 7 years ago 57 Comments

The BFCA’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards are going down in roughly two-and-a-half hours and I need to go put on my face. The show will be broadcast on VH1 at 8pm ET. (It is tape-delayed for the west coast, unfortunately). I’m not sure if there is an online stream anywhere but I’m sure industrious readers can point you to one if there is. In any case, feel free to use this space to discuss the show and winners as it happens. The nominees are here. I’ll be back tonight for post-ceremony commentary.

