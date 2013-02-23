CW pilots add two ‘Lost’ veterans and a ‘Selection’ star

Two veterans of ABC’s “Lost” are trading life on that mysterious island for all-new fantastic settings on a pair of pilots from The CW.

Henry Ian Cusick (who played Desmond on “Lost”) has joined the sci-fi pilot “The Hundred” for The CW. Based on the series of books by Kass Morgan, the pilot is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a space station called the Ark orbits the Earth. 100 juvenile delinquents are dispatched to the scorched planet to determine the possibility of re-colonization. According to Deadline, Cusick will play Kane, a shady officer who is vying for a promotion onboard the Ark.

“The Hundred” will be produced by the Warner Bros. TV.

Meanwhile, fellow “Lost” alum Mark Pellegrino (who played Jacob) has been tapped for the network’s “The Tomorrow People,” from writer/exec producer Phil Klemmer and adapted from the 1970s British series of the same name.

Deadline reports that the “Tomorrow People” pilot centers on the titular group of highly-evolved young people who band together to fight evil. Pellegrino will play an evolutionary biologist who sees the “Tomorrow People” as a threat to the future of humankind.

Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti will executive produce, along with Danny Cannon, who will also direct.

Lastly, The CW has finally found the lead for the drama pilot “The Selection” in Israeli actress Yael Grobglas.

“The Selection” takes place 300 years from now, in a time when lower-class girls participate in a lottery to win the Royal Prince”s hand in marriage. America Singer (Grobglas) is among the competitors trying to become the future-queen.

The network initially passed on a pilot for “The Selection” — with Aimee Teegarden (“Oxygen”) in the lead role — last year, later ordering the revamped version. Cast members Sean Patrick Thomas and Peta Sergeant will reprise their roles in the new pilot, according to Deadline.

Warner Bros. TV will produce “Selection,” which is based on the book Kiera Cass.

