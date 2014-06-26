Will the helmets come off? Daft Punk documentary in the works

Daft Punk has made movies and starred in a few of their own music videos, and now they're the focus of a new documentary. Hervé Martin Delpierre will direct and Marina Rozenman will co-write a film on the French dance duo for BBC Worldwide Production France and Canal Plus, according to Variety.

Producer Patrice Gelle is calling it the “first independent movie on the iconic group,” to air in 2015.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have been writing and performing dancefloor bangers for more than 20 years but live in relative anonymity: Daft Punk have been photographed with their helmets off only a few number of times, and frequently they let their collaborators speak for them, even as they've taken home Grammys and sent songs like “Get Lucky” to the top of the charts. They do conduct some interviews, so it will be curious to see what BBC culls in this one-hour special.

“We are proud to announce our first commission with Canal Plus Group on such an original and creative film,” said co-producer Jean Louis Blot. “BBC Worldwide France stands as a major French producer of documentaries with stunning production values and universal appeal.”

Daft Punk released their latest album “Random Access Memories” last year.