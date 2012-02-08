Daft Punk teams with Chic’s Nile Rodgers for new material

The enigmatic electronic duo Daft Punk are reportedly ready to make some long-overdue new music, and will be working with the funkiest of the funky to make it happen. The twosome are teaming with Chic mastermind Nile Rodgers on an upcoming album.

Known for crushing the dancefloor (and epic live shows) with their hits “One More Time,” “Digital Love” and the Kanye-friendly “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” the pioneering Frenchies (human names: Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter) haven’t released a proper studio album since 2005’s “Human After All,” although they scored the 2010 film “Tron: Legacy.”

Rodgers told Daft Punk fan site Fasterlouder.com, “We were just jamming at my house, but it”s gonna be proper and real… They came over to my today around breakfast time and it’s now evening. I basically had to almost kick them out. We were having so much fun just in an informal setting that we decided to make it formal. And it’s very formal. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Perhaps best known for “Le Freak,” Chic’s “Good Times” was borrowed by Daft Punk for their hit “Around the World.”

Rodgers has previously helped such musical titans as Madonna and David Bowi get in touch with their disco-R&B side, and seems like a match made in dancefloor heaven. He is also a guest on Adam Lambert’s upcoming album.



