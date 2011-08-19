Danzig unveils ‘legacy’ tour dates, compilation; Misfits plan new album

Glenn Danzig isn’t just bringing his legacy to Fun Fun Fun Fest.

The hard rock veteran has announced a quartet of show celebrating his own legacy, with an “essential” compilation to boot.

The singer is set to perform at Universal City, Calif., Chicago, New York and Austin this fall, and will take with him tunes from his most prominent outfits: Danzig, Samhain the and Misfits. In fact, former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will be part of the touring band on the stint.

Additionally, Sony is releasing “The Essential Danzig” on Oct. 25. Danzig for Christmas! No tracklist has been made available yet, but Amazon has the pre-order available.

Meanwhile: Danzig hasn’t been in the band for more than 20 years, but the Misfits have been carrying on, and are planning the band’s first studio release in eight years. “The Devil”s Rain” will be released Oct. 4 via Misfits Records. Tour dates in support are below.

To round out the group, band co-founder Jerry Only and Black Flag”s Dez Cadena have added drummer Eric “Goat” Arce from Murphy”s Law, who is now newly dubbed Eric “Chupacabra” Arce. The set was produced by Ed Stasium, and will included re-recorded versions of their 2009 singles “Land of the Dead” and “Twilight of the Dead.”

Here are Danzig’s Legacy tour dates:

10/07: Chicago, IL @ Congress Theatre (Riot Fest)

10/29: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/31: Universal City, CA @ Gibson Ampitheatre

11/04: Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest

Here is the tracklist for the Misfits’ “The Devil’s Rain”:

1. The Devil”s Rain

2. Vivid Red

3. Land Of The Dead (album version)

4. The Black Hole

5. Twilight of the Dead (album version)

6. Curse of the Mummy”s Hand

7. Cold In Hell

8. Unexplained

9. Dark Shadows

10. Father

11. Jack The Ripper

12. Monkey”s Paw

13. Where Do They Go?

14. Sleepwalking

15. Ghost Of Frankenstein

16. Death Ray

Here are the Mistfits’ tour dates:

09/16 – Rome, IT @ Piper Club

09/17 – Harelbeke, BE @ Rat Rock Festival

09/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar*

09/24 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club*

09/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ The Avalon

09/30 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/04 – West Hollywood, CA @ House of Blues

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/07 – Scottsdale, AZ @ The Canyon

10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/12 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Gilligan”s

10/14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

10/15 – Auburn, ME @ Club Texas

10/16 – Danvers, MA @ The Palace Ballroom

10/20 – Newport, KY @ The Historic Southgate House

10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Peabody”s

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

10/28 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/29 – Toledo, OH @ The Omni

10/31 – New York, NY @ B.B. Kings

11/03 – Rosedale, MD @ Recher Theater

11/04 – Allentown, PA @ Crocodile Rock

11/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Northern Lights

11/06 – Springfield, VA @ Jaxx

11/09 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Stereo Live

11/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Samurai”s

11/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ Firestone Live

11/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

11/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Sickboys

11/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall