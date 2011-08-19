Danzig unveils ‘legacy’ tour dates, compilation; Misfits plan new album

Glenn Danzig isn’t just bringing his legacy to Fun Fun Fun Fest.
The hard rock veteran has announced a quartet of show celebrating his own legacy, with an “essential” compilation to boot.
The singer is set to perform at Universal City, Calif., Chicago, New York and Austin this fall, and will take with him tunes from his most prominent outfits: Danzig, Samhain the and Misfits. In fact, former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will be part of the touring band on the stint.
Additionally, Sony is releasing “The Essential Danzig” on Oct. 25. Danzig for Christmas! No tracklist has been made available yet, but Amazon has the pre-order available.
Meanwhile: Danzig hasn’t been in the band for more than 20 years, but the Misfits have been carrying on, and are planning the band’s first studio release in eight years. “The Devil”s Rain” will be released Oct. 4 via Misfits Records. Tour dates in support are below.
To round out the group, band co-founder Jerry Only and Black Flag”s Dez Cadena have added drummer Eric “Goat” Arce from Murphy”s Law, who is now newly dubbed Eric “Chupacabra” Arce. The set was produced by Ed Stasium, and will included re-recorded versions of their 2009 singles “Land of the Dead” and “Twilight of the Dead.”
Here are Danzig’s Legacy tour dates:
10/07: Chicago, IL @ Congress Theatre (Riot Fest)
10/29: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/31: Universal City, CA @ Gibson Ampitheatre
11/04: Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest
Here is the tracklist for the Misfits’ “The Devil’s Rain”:
1. The Devil”s Rain
2. Vivid Red
3. Land Of The Dead (album version)
4. The Black Hole
5. Twilight of the Dead (album version)
6. Curse of the Mummy”s Hand
7. Cold In Hell
8. Unexplained
9. Dark Shadows
10. Father
11. Jack The Ripper
12. Monkey”s Paw
13. Where Do They Go?
14. Sleepwalking
15. Ghost Of Frankenstein
16. Death Ray
Here are the Mistfits’ tour dates:
09/16 – Rome, IT @ Piper Club
09/17 – Harelbeke, BE @ Rat Rock Festival
09/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar*
09/24 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club*
09/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ The Avalon
09/30 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/04 – West Hollywood, CA @ House of Blues
10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/07 – Scottsdale, AZ @ The Canyon
10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/12 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Gilligan”s
10/14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
10/15 – Auburn, ME @ Club Texas
10/16 – Danvers, MA @ The Palace Ballroom
10/20 – Newport, KY @ The Historic Southgate House
10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Peabody”s
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos
10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
10/28 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/29 – Toledo, OH @ The Omni
10/31 – New York, NY @ B.B. Kings
11/03 – Rosedale, MD @ Recher Theater
11/04 – Allentown, PA @ Crocodile Rock
11/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Northern Lights
11/06 – Springfield, VA @ Jaxx
11/09 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
11/10 – Houston, TX @ Stereo Live
11/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Samurai”s
11/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/17 – Orlando, FL @ Firestone Live
11/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
11/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Sickboys
11/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
this is ganna be unforgettable
actually they lied. all that stuff they saying is insane. danzig didnt do any of that nonsense. stop believing such lameness.
GLENN DANZIG,AMAZING!NEW MISFITS NOT SO MUCH
Saw his show in Detroit last night! Glenn on-stage singing my favorite Misfits songs, and me singing along at the top of my lungs was freakin surreal. My voice is soooo hoarse today, no regrets. Best Show Ever!!!
i caught danzig last october in chicago for riot fest and he killed everything! it was his legacy set so he played misfits samhain and danzig. just saw him in indy on june 1st with doyle and he did only misfits and danzig and he fucking owned again. afterwards got to meet him and he was so gracious and cool. he signed the misfits playlist (that was thrown into the crowd) I caught. really cool and great show, can’t wait to see him again. it will be the fifth time..