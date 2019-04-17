Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With all of the high-profile comic book movies soaring into theaters in 2019, one could be forgiven for forgetting that Dark Phoenix (what will probably be Fox’s final X-Men film) is still on the way. The film was pushed back a few times and has already spoiled a major death in a previous trailer, but this final spot is a little more promising, since it shows Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner as her Jean Grey becomes possessed by the Phoenix cosmic force, and then “bad things happen.” That’s a bit of an understatement, although the film’s tracking for a franchise low, so the box office might not turn out enough of an audience to watch this all go down.

Within the trailer, we see more of Jessica Chastain’s still-unnamed character as she encourages Grey to embrace her newfound power. That’s obviously one major outcome within the plot, as the trailer reveals that Grey’s enjoying herself. Soon enough, Michael Fassbender’s Magneto (and the rest of the present X-Men, including Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique) have enough of this sh*t once Grey goes off the rails. From the synopsis:

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.

Dark Phoenix swoops into theaters on June 7.