Despite the promises of its many teasers and trailers, the recent Hellboy reboot with Stranger Things star David Harbour didn’t do so well at the box office. What’s more, most reviewers weren’t entirely kind to the film, which was also reportedly fraught by production woes. These reports were largely denied by those involved in the film, but Harbour himself admitted that there were “major problems” with the production and its final results.

The actor opened up about the matter at the MCM Comic-Con in London over the weekend. Specifically, Harbour couched his comments in what he thought were all-too-frequent comparisons that were being made between Hellboy and other comic book movie fare, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“So everybody goes chocolate is delicious and these guys make the best chocolate. So as you judge the movies, it’s like, ‘Well it’s not as chocolatey as this, this does not taste like chocolate at all.’ “And I sort of want a world where there’s more flavours than just comparisons to chocolate. So in that way when Hellboy is viewed on the chocolate spectrum, it does very poorly. That being said, it also has major problems.”

Despite admitting that the reboot had “major problems,” however, Harbour didn’t go into any specific details. Instead, he insisted that Hellboy was “unfairly bludgeoned as a result of [the] comparisons” to the Marvel movies and other comic book adaptations that his movie was up against.

