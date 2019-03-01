Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year, director Neil Marshall (The Descent) teased that his Hellboy reboot would be “more violent and more bloody” than Guillermo del Toro’s films. The Motion Picture Association of America agrees: the David Harbour-starring movie, based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name, was given an R rating for “strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language.” That’s readily apparent in the red-band trailer above; throats are ripped out, f-bombs are dropped, and there’s a blood-drenched makeout scene. It’s a lot of good fun, assuming your version of fun involves a red-faced demon cutting the limbs off a giant. In which case, you’ll probably really like Hellboy.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action-packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers the Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.

Hellboy, which also stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church, opens on April 12.