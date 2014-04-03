David Letterman Retirement: Jimmy Kimmel, Lena Dunham and more react on Twitter

In an announcement that surprised…well, pretty much everybody, David Letterman has revealed that he'll be retiring from late-night television in 2015 – and there was no shortage of reactions from celebs and just regular ol' people on Twitter following the news. Below you can find a roundup of some of the best reactions.

David Letterman announces that he will retire next year. CBS frantically looking for someone named Jimmy. – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) April 3, 2014

David @Letterman is the best there is and ever was. – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 3, 2014

Rank everybody on television during the length of his career – all fields, all styles. David Letterman ranks First. #DontRetire – Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2014

David @Letterman announced he's retiring in 2015. It's been 31 incredible years. Television won't be the same without you, Dave. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 3, 2014

Is Letterman leaving over the #HIMYM finale? – Michelle Collins (@michcoll) April 3, 2014

Letterman broke the mold for not just Late Night, but TV itself. He's a vanguard- his influence is seen all over the dial today. What a run! – Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 3, 2014

Letterman is retiring. Long live the king. – Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) April 3, 2014

Obvi will miss Letterman and his gorgeous tooth scenario/general brilliance – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 3, 2014

Important to note: Letterman is not dead. That said, I will miss him and his program once he is gone…from late night TV – Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) April 3, 2014

One name to add to the #Letterman replacement list… @HowardStern's contract with #SiriusXM expires in 2015. He's a big Dave supporter – Baker Machado (@BakerMachado) April 3, 2014

What's harder to wrap brain around: Dave Letterman retiring in 2015 or former REM bassist Mike Mills Tweeting it first? – K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 3, 2014

Taken after my 1st taping of @Letterman. I adore Dave & will cherish each show until he goes and gets a real job. ;) pic.twitter.com/dptF8O60NP – Kelly Aija Zemnickis (@AijaGreen) April 3, 2014

i'd rather not live in a world where david letterman isn't on tv – Hrishi Somayaji (@HrishiSomayaji) April 3, 2014

Mr. Letterman, you have always been the best. I've had more fun on your show and you've been a class guy all the way. Enjoy ur final days. – jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2014

There are more than 10 reasons #DavidLetterman will be missed. pic.twitter.com/UoLVRZduF7 – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 3, 2014

Cheers to @Letterman. A king, a king-maker, and probably the man most to blame for inflicting me on America. See you soon. – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 3, 2014

