David Letterman Retirement: Jimmy Kimmel, Lena Dunham and more react on Twitter

In an announcement that surprised…well, pretty much everybody, David Letterman has revealed that he'll be retiring from late-night television in 2015 – and there was no shortage of reactions from celebs and just regular ol' people on Twitter following the news. Below you can find a roundup of some of the best reactions.
David Letterman announces that he will retire next year. CBS frantically looking for someone named Jimmy.
– Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
David @Letterman is the best there is and ever was.
– Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Rank everybody on television during the length of his career – all fields, all styles. David Letterman ranks First. #DontRetire
– Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
David @Letterman announced he's retiring in 2015. It's been 31 incredible years. Television won't be the same without you, Dave.
– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Is Letterman leaving over the #HIMYM finale?
– Michelle Collins (@michcoll) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I vote for @louisck http://t.co/gqjJmzqzkY #ButSeinfeldWillProbablyEndUpWithTheGig
– Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Letterman broke the mold for not just Late Night, but TV itself. He's a vanguard- his influence is seen all over the dial today. What a run!
– Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Letterman is retiring. Long live the king.
– Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Obvi will miss Letterman and his gorgeous tooth scenario/general brilliance
– Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Important to note: Letterman is not dead. That said, I will miss him and his program once he is gone…from late night TV
– Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
One name to add to the #Letterman replacement list… @HowardStern's contract with #SiriusXM expires in 2015. He's a big Dave supporter
– Baker Machado (@BakerMachado) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
What's harder to wrap brain around: Dave Letterman retiring in 2015 or former REM bassist Mike Mills Tweeting it first?
– K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Taken after my 1st taping of @Letterman. I adore Dave & will cherish each show until he goes and gets a real job. ;) pic.twitter.com/dptF8O60NP
– Kelly Aija Zemnickis (@AijaGreen) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
i'd rather not live in a world where david letterman isn't on tv
– Hrishi Somayaji (@HrishiSomayaji) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Mr. Letterman, you have always been the best. I've had more fun on your show and you've been a class guy all the way. Enjoy ur final days.
– jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
There are more than 10 reasons #DavidLetterman will be missed. pic.twitter.com/UoLVRZduF7
– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Cheers to @Letterman. A king, a king-maker, and probably the man most to blame for inflicting me on America. See you soon.
– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 3, 2014
Vince Vaughn was a great replacement host for Dave when he was sick. If they could talk him into it again……
How many of these celebrities do you think have watched an episode of Letterman in the year 2014?