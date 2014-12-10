David Letterman to say goodbye on Wednesday, May 20, 2015

Letterman will say farewell to “The Late Show” on the final day of May sweeps, ending 33 years in late-night. “David Letterman has given to all of us a remarkable legacy of achievement and creative brilliance that will never be forgotten,” said CBS boss Les Moonves in a statement. “It”s going to be tough to say goodbye, but I know we will all cherish the shows leading up to Dave”s final broadcast in May.”

Fox wants a Simon Cowell TV comeback

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox execs recently flew to London to discuss a development deal to bring Cowell back on American TV. The news comes following a recent report that Fox was interested in reviving “The X Factor.”

“Sons of Anarchy”: “An extended classic-rock song of a show”

“You knew it would end with a montage,” says James Poniewozik of the series finale, adding that it was a fitting ending – not a great one. “It was unedited and undisciplined,” he says, “a colossal anthem taking up a whole vinyl album side, with cowbell and extended drum solos and a dozen guitarists lined up on stage to get a turn to riff over the coda. If it felt an emotion, it primal-screamed it. It threw in intrigues and complications like a jam band throwing in bridges and time changes.” PLUS: Series finale used a worn-out metaphor, it was an admirable and fitting close to the series, and ranking every season.

Coming to Britain: “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock” theme rides?

Paramount Pictures is creating a UK theme park that may include rides based on such classic UK shows like “Doctor Who,” “Sherlock” and “Top Gear.” PLUS: Check out an Indian rendition of the “Sherlock” theme.

“Bones” boss confirms Brennan”s pregnancy

“We are so happy for Emily,” showrunner Stephen Nathan says of Emily Deschanel”s real-life pregnancy. “As before, rather than try to hide this from a sophisticated audience, we are integrating her pregnancy into the show.”

Stephen Colbert takes on “Eaten Alive”: “For shame, Discovery Channel!”

“I come to you tonight a shaken man, because recent revelations proved Americans were systematically and repeatedly lied to,” Colbert said on last night”s “Colbert Report.”

A man has “8 Minutes” to convince prostitutes to quit in new A&E reality show

“8 Minutes” will feature cop-turned-pastor Kevin Brown as he tries to rescue prostitutes straight from inside their hotel rooms.

Mindy Kaling on last night”s “Mindy Project” and Adam Pally”s departure

Kaling says of a Peter-Mindy romance: “We consciously toyed with it because it's juicy.” She adds that she knew Pally”s exit date from the moment he signed up for the show.

SAG Awards TV nominations fall into 2 categories to avoid offending its membership

They are either “Movie actors working in television” or “Actors and ensembles that have become usual suspects on the awards circuit for years.”

“Parks and Rec” meets “Star Trek”

A graphic novelist has imagined the folks of Pawnee aboard the starship Enterprise. PLUS: Watch Nick Offerman perform “The Hanky Song” from his Netflix special.