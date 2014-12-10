SAG Awards: Predictable TV noms focus on familiar stars

The TV categories of the Screen Actors Guild Awards are more or less an afterthought, just a way for the union to avoid offending the large chunk of its membership that works in television by including them in what's a glorified Oscar precursor ceremony. And the TV nominations tend to be about the least adventurous and interesting of any even semi-notable TV awards show. (The Golden Globe nominations, which will be announced tomorrow, will be silly and ill-informed in many ways, but they'll at least have some memorably oddball choices.)
So when you look at the list of this year's SAG nominees, virtually all the TV actors and ensembles fall into one of two categories, if not both:
* Movie actors working in television; or
* Actors and ensembles that have become usual suspects on the awards circuit for years.
So on the actor side, you've got your Kevin Spaceys, your Maggie Gyllenhaals, even your Adrien Brodys (for A&E's largely ignored “Houdini”), and on the ensemble side, you of course have “Modern Family” and “Homeland” and “House of Cards.”
Only a handful of newcomers cracked the list, but even they have some awards pedigree or other:
* Tatiana Maslany, snubbed by both Emmy and SAG voters previously, but Golden Globe-nominated a year ago, was the only drama actress in the field with major Oscar and/or Emmy cred.
* “Orange Is the New Black” wasn't nominated a year ago when Netflix submitted it as a drama series, which is one of the reasons the show switched over to comedy by Emmy time – and got tons of Emmy nominations as a result, along with a win for Uzo Aduba. And sure enough, “Orange” got nominated for comedy ensemble, and Aduba is in the comedy actress field along with the traditional likes of Julie Bowen, Edie Falco and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (The SAG Awards don't distinguish between lead and supporting performances.)
* “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” a surprise Golden Globe comedy series winner last year, joined “Orange” on the list of comedy ensemble nominees, but there were two spots vacant from a year ago thanks to the end of “30 Rock” and the absence of new “Arrested Development.”
It is what it is, and not worth caring about who was snubbed (the “Transparent” cast, Allison Tolman, Carrie Coon, etc.), or who was nominated who shouldn't have been. The winners will be announced on Sunday, January 25, to the enthusiasm of some.
Boardwalk Empire’s ensemble nomination is pretty weird. Only six of the 17 listed actors were even series regulars for the season. As best as I can figure, they’re only including actors who appeared in at least five of the season’s eight episodes, which is leading to some pretty prominent exclusions (Michael Shannon, Michael K. Williams, Gretchen Mol, Jeffrey Wright) and some pretty weird inclusions (the actor who played Mike D’Angelo’s supervisor, the Nucky goon who got shot in the face by Bugsy Siegel, only one of the two flashback Nucky’s).
That’s consistent with past practises, since you need a minimum percentage to qualify, which is a little more than half.
Take a look at the “Game of Thrones” ensemble nomination, where the minimum number is 6 of 10, which excises 13 series regulars from the list.
The increasing quantity of good TV shows is too much for the award ppl to handle, its as simple as that.
How many actors have the time to watch all this TV? and how many care to spend so many hours to watch everything good?
For me its a small miracle Maslany was finally nominated, maybe partly cause of all the critics blogging “campaign” and noise (not sure the voters have indeed watched Orphan Black)
Same goes for awards like Emmys, not sure who qualifies to vote, but I wonder what is the average tv watching time for these ppl, and how much of it has to do with scripted TV.
That’s why we can’t really take these awards too seriously or let them define worthy tv for us.
Most of them are children of hype and good publicity campaigns.
I guess critics awards are more relative, as long as opinions are personal and not driven by the industry.
Emmys and SAG are indifferent and worthless.
Globes seem to be a tad more into the point, maybe cause foreign press has more time to watch tv?
The industry’s shunning of The Americans continues to amaze me. As I’ve said before, if it were on HBO/Showtime, it would be raking in the nominations.
Yes, I know there are some amazing shows out there, but Downton Abbey had its weakest season yet. Keri Russell deserves that spot. As for the men, Matthew Rhys should be in there. His work on Martial Eagle surpassed every man on that list.
You’re goddamn right. I’m absolutely sick of Downton Abbey coasting so effortlessly.
Keri Russell’s amazing, I find her character absolutely intimidating
Acting: One Star.
“with major Oscar and/or Emmy cred”
Don’t you mean “without”?
After mentioning the predictability of the results of your critics poll yesterday, it’s ironic to see you talking about the predictability of the SAG award nominations today.
Maybe predictability is something you can only see in other people?
I would contest this. The Hitflix winners were only predictable if you’ve been reading the site and other television review websites (Fargo & True Detective are topping tons of lists this year). Alan is talking about the predictability of awards bodies to re-nominate the same people each year, hence Modern Family reaping award noms every year, despite everyone agreeing the show is in a decline.
As for celebrities, we sure didn’t see Adrien Brody or Kevin Spacey on Hitflix’s poll!
Yes BSMR,
I’m saying which 20 or so TV shows the internet’s TV critics will choose to focus on in any given season is quite predictable.
Start by ignoring the 50 or so most watched TV shows in America on the assumption that nothing popular can be good, etc.
And just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s any good.
>Start by ignoring the 50 or so most watched TV shows in America on the assumption that nothing popular can be good
That’s not how they judge quality, why are you barking up this tree?
Well,
Having watched some of these supposed great TV shows, like Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, The Leftovers, etc. for example, I found them to be less than great.
Some of them have their moments, but in general they tend to be plodding, repetitive and nonsensical.
When I discuss how bad I found these so called great shows, I usually get the same defense of them, “you shoulda seen it last season.”
They are not objectively better than the top rated TV shows that tend to get ignored by the lockstep internet TV critic corp.