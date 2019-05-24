MARVEL

Before X-Men: Apocalypse came out, Sophie “Queen in the North” Turner tweeted a flashback Friday of “that time Cyclops and I went shopping at the mall and found our favorite singer’s album (pre 1989, of course).” The “pre 1989, of course,” refers to Taylor Swift, who was rumored to appear in Apocalypse as mutant 1980s pop-star Dazzler, whose album Cyclops is holding in the photo Turner uploaded (it’s from a deleted scene). Neither of these things happened: no Swift, no Dazzler. But the fictional Sounds of Light and Fury singer looks like she’ll finally make her big-screen debut in Dark Phoenix, as revealed in the music video for “Extraordinary Being” by Emeli Sandé.

Here she is.

20TH CENTURY FOX

Sparkly!

It’s unclear who’s playing Dazzler (you can tell it’s her by the outfit), but it’s definitely not Taylor Swift. Her only connection to Dark Phoenix is that you can’t spell X-Men without “ME!” Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg has long been an advocate of incorporating Dazzler into the X-Men cinematic universe. “That’s the era that I grew up in,” he said back while promoting Apocalypse, referring to the 1980s. “The music, the fashion, the video games. We really want to integrate all of that in the movie, and have it infuse the movie with a different vibe… We’re certainly looking at mutants that would fit into the period.”

Watch the music video below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dark Phoenix opens on June 7.