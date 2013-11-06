DC accidentally teases ‘Five Years Later’ event for New 52

#DC Comics
11.06.13

(CBR) DC Comics‘ most recent All Access video apparently confirms rumblings CBR News has heard for several months — that DC is planning a “Five Years Later” event for the New 52.

In the video interview, co-publisher Dan DiDio discusses the upcoming weekly series “Batman: Eternal,” but also states, “We have other weeklies planned,” and gestures to his office wall, saying hints about future plans are “all there.” On the wall is a sketch of Batman alongside numerous logo treatments for a “Five Years Later” event, likely a reference to DC’s “One Year Later” story lines following “Infinite Crisis.” Even more intriguing are DiDio’s comments about “other weeklies,” as one of the major draws for “One Year Later” was “52,” the critically acclaimed weekly series that filled in the gap year between the end of “Infinite Crisis” and “One Year Later” written by a crack team of Geoff Johns, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, Mark Waid and Keith Giffen.

DC Comics representatives had no comment when asked about “Five Years Later.”

