DC announces third weekly series: ‘Earth 2: World’s End’

(CBR) DC Comics has revealed their third weekly series: “Earth 2: World's End,” first revealed on Nerdist and set to debut in October with talent including writers Daniel H. Wilson, Tom Taylor, Paul Levitz, Marguerite Bennett and Mike Johnson; and artists Eddy Barrows, Jorge Jimenez, Stephen Segovia, Paulo Siqueira and Tyler Kirkham.

Taylor and Levitz — the writers of “Earth 2” and “Worlds' Finest,” respectively — already have extensive experience in Earth 2. Wilson is a novelist and robotics engineer, whose works include “AMPED” and “Robogenesis.” Nerdist's story discloses that the relative comics newcomer — he wrote a 2012 “Zombies vs. Robots” story for IDW Publishing — will serve as a “showrunner of sorts” for the weekly.

“This has been a charmed opportunity to jump straight into the deep end of a gritty, complex DC Comics series,” Wilson is quoted. “I feel incredibly lucky to work with Mike Cotton and the rest of the legendary DC team, figuring out the ultimate fates (and sometimes origins) of so many compelling Earth 2 characters in crisis. I”m having the time of my life.”

No further details have been revealed yet for the series, though plenty of guesses can be made based on the title and Ben Oliver-illustrated promotional image. The title is clearly a parallel to DC's weekly series beginning in early May, “The New 52: Futures End.”

A third weekly was first mentioned by DC in vague terms in late February, said then to be spinning directly out of their September 2014 line-wide “Futures End” tie-in.