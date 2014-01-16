DC confirms cancellation of ‘Teen Titans’ with Issue #30

#DC Comics
and 01.16.14 5 years ago
(CBR) Announced by writer Scott Lobdell and confirmed with DC Comics by CBR News, the April-releasing”Teen Titans” #30 will be the final issue of the current series.
“Why am I talking about it like its in the past? Because issue #30 and the annual a week later is going to the final issue of the most recent incarnation of the TEEN TITANS!” Lobdell told Comicvine earlier this morning. “I’m thrilled the DC is letting me wrap up the story on a high note as the TEEN TITANS square off against the N.O.W.H.E.R.E. in a final battle — bringing to conclusion the conflict that began in the first issue!”
There is no word yet on whether DC has plans to relaunch the team title in the immediate future, but judging by Lobdell’s further comments (“Trust me when I say we haven’t seen the last of everyone’s favorite teen team adventurers.”), it would seem appear that there are already plans underway for some sort of reboot or relaunch down the line.

