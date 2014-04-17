DC releases Escher-inspired teaser image for ‘Futures End’

#DC Comics
and 04.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Timed to coincide with the lunar eclipse, DC Comics last night released a teaser image for its new weekly series that promises, “When Futures End … the Blood Moon Shall Rise!”

Launching with a zero issue on May 3 as part of Free Comic Book Day, “Futures End” propels the New 52 storylines ahead five years for an exploration of the nature of heroism as well the past, present and, yes, future of the DC Universe. The series is written by Brian Azzarello, Keith Giffen, Dan Jurgens and Jeff Lemire, with a roster of artists that includes Ryan Sook, Ethan Van Sciver, Jesus Merino, Aaron Lopresti, Jurgens and Giffen.

An homage to M.C. Escher”s famed lithograph “Relativity”, the Mikel Janin-drawn teaser plays up characters who”ve already been identified as major players in “Futures End” – Frankenstein, Firestorm (with fighting alter egos), Grifter and Batman Beyond – while also giving some prime real estate to Mr. Terrific, who appears to have his own Marvel Family-style entourage in tow (the Terrifi-T-tec U-Sphere signage would seem to underscore his importance). And it”s impossible to miss those two prominent Brother Eye, um, eyes.

Also present: Lois Lane, Robin, Hawkman, Apollo, Booster Gold, Amethyst – and is that Earth 2 Batman at top-center? Who else can you identify?

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBatman BeyondDC COMICSFIRESTORMFrankensteinfuture's endGrifterMikel JaninMr. TerrificTerry McGuinness

