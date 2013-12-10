DC teases upcoming ‘Scribblenauts’ variant covers

#DC Comics
and 12.10.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Although “Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure” has been on store shelves since September, DC Comics is set to continue the game’s distinctive art style in a set of “Scribblenauts”-themed variant covers in January. CBR has the exclusive reveal of three variant covers: “Nightwing” #27, which homages Scott McDaniel’s “Nightwing” #2 cover; “Batman/Superman” #7, a nod to Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns” #3; and “Green Lantern” #27, a clear nod to Neal Adams’ iconic cover for “Green Lantern” #85, which featured “Snowbirds Don’t Fly” — the story where Oliver Queen discovers Roy Harper’s heroin addiction.

While the “Scribblenauts” variant covers are new, WB Games created a series of homage covers during promotion for “Scribblenauts Unmasked,” including a massive recreation of interlocking “Trinity War” covers.

Check out the “Scribblenauts” variants and the original DC Comics covers below.

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSbatman supermanDC COMICSGREEN LANTERNNightwingscribblenautsScribblenauts Unmasked

