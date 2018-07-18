Fox

To celebrate Deadpool 2: the Uncut Cut screening that will take place at Comic-Con 2018, makeup artist Bill Corso wanted to share some of the behind-the-scenes treats you might’ve missed when the film was in theaters. Yeah, we got Black Tom Cassidy and Juggernaut on the big screen from the X-Men rogues gallery, but that was not it. In the Ice Box prison sequence, there are a few in the background that could look familiar and one that was a major thorn in the side for Deadpool’s film rival, Wolverine.

As he outlines on the post, Corso and others dug through the “approved” X-Men universe for characters they could use as inspiration:

To celebrate the Comic Con showing of our special, Mega Fan only, ‘Deadpool 2: the Unrated Cut’, I’ve decided to show the, blink and you’ll miss them, Mutant Villains of the Ice Box Prison. Some characters from the Marvel Universe hidden here are Omega Red, and various others from sifting through the FOX approved X-Men Universe.

For those unfamiliar with Omega Red, he made his debut as part of the opening issues of the mammoth X-Men series from the early nineties with Jim Lee providing art.