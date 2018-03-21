FOX

The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Deadpool 2‘s test scores have come back higher than the first movie, meaning the meta-superhero sequel was rated almost perfectly by its test score audience. Specifically, it got a 98 after scoring a 91 and a 97 a few months ago. To put it in perspective, the highest rating the original had was a 91. The only question now is if this will be referenced by Deadpool himself in any upcoming marketing.

The test screenings came after six days of reshoots in Vancouver last month to reportedly supplement what previous test viewers enjoyed. Brianna Hildebrand, who plays Warhead, touched upon the reshoots at MCM Comic Con, and said they only enhanced director David Leitch’s vision.

“It was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like “better fix that”. I don’t know how much I can say about that. Usually films hate it when you talk about their reshoots – solely because people think that it’s because the film was bad for the test audience – but it was all good.”

Much like Rotten Tomatoes, a high aggregate score from a test audience doesn’t necessarily mean the movie is going to be instantly beloved. But it’s a pretty good indicator that it will be. Especially for this genre, and this specific movie. The first Deadpool was a surprise hit, making $798 million worldwide and becoming the most successful X-Men movie ever.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)