Two More Surprise Actors In ‘Deadpool 2’ May Have Been Identified

02.12.18 4 weeks ago 4 Comments

Fox

The new trailer for Deadpool 2 prompted a lot of questions about the three characters seen standing with Deadpool and Domino in the scene pictured above. We already know, thanks to Colossus actor Stefan Kapičić, that the actor on the far right is Terry Crews, and the character seen between Crews and Deadpool is Shatterstar, a mutant who channels sonic frequencies through his blades. Now some social media activity by actors may have revealed the identity of the remaining two unknown actors in the scene.

The actor on the second from the left, between Deadpool and Domino, is now rumored to be this handsome fellow:

WARNER BROS.

