Denver critics nominate ‘American Sniper,’ ‘Birdman’ and ‘Inherent Vice’

The Denver Film Critics Society has announced nominees for the year, and it was “Birdman” that came away with the most mentions with eight. “American Sniper” and “Inherent Vice” weren't far being with six each. They liked “American Sniper” so much they even nominated Sienna Miller's somewhat wasted performance.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The rest at The Circuit. Winners will be announced Jan. 12.

Best Picture

“American Sniper”

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Inherent Vice”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Clint Eastwood, “American Sniper”

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

Christopher Nolan, “Interstellar”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Sienna Miller, “American Sniper”

Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Katherine Waterston, “Inherent Vice”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

Anthony McCarten, “The Theory of Everything”

Nick Hornby, “Wild”

Jason Hall, “American Sniper”

Best Original Screenplay

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Wes Anderson, Hugo Guiness, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Jeremy Saulnier, “Blue Ruin”

Best Cinematography

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

Benoit Delhomme, “The Theory of Everything”

Hoyte Van Hoytema, “Interstellar”

Daniel Landin, “Under the Skin”

Tom Stern, “American Sniper”

Best Original Song

“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”

“Ordinary Human” from “The Giver”

“The Last Goodbye” from “The Hobbit” The Battle of the Five Armies”

“Everything Is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

“Glory” from “Selma”

Best Score

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Inherent Vice”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Under the Skin”

Best Animated Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

Best Science Fiction/Horror Film

“The Babadook”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“Interstellar”

“Under the Skin”

Best Comedy

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Neighbors”

“Top Five”

“22 Jump Street”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”

“Keep on Keepin” On”

“Life Itself”

“The Overnighters”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“Ida”

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Winter Sleep”