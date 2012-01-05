‘Descendants’ leads with Denver critics nods

The Denver Film Critics Society has announced its list of nominees this year, and “The Descendants” was the vote-leader. The film even scored two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category, as Judy Greer joined Shailene Woodley for the fun. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Melancholia”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Director

Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”

Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”

Best Actor

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”

Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Best Supporting Actor

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

John Hawkes, “Martha mArcy May Marlene”

Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Judy Greer, “The Descendants”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Screenplay

“Bridesmaids”

“Contagion”

“The Descendants”

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Moneyball”

Best Original Score

“The Artist”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“Hanna”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Best Animated Film

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Puss in Boots”

“Rango”

“Rio”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Double Hour”

“The Flowers of War”

“Le Havre”

“A Separation”

“The Skin I Live In”

Best Documentary

“Buck”

“Into the Abyss: A Tale of Death, a Tale of Life”

“The Other F Word”

“Page One: Inside The New York Times”

“Project Nim”

Best Ensemble

“Bridesmaids”

“Contagion”

“The Descendants”

“Margin Call”

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Best Breakout Star

Jessica Chastain

Felicity Jones

Rooney Mara

Elizabeth Olsen

Shailene Woodley

