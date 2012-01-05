‘Descendants’ leads with Denver critics nods

The Denver Film Critics Society has announced its list of nominees this year, and “The Descendants” was the vote-leader. The film even scored two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category, as Judy Greer joined Shailene Woodley for the fun. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Melancholia”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Director
Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”
John Hawkes, “Martha mArcy May Marlene”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Judy Greer, “The Descendants”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Screenplay
“Bridesmaids”
“Contagion”
“The Descendants”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Moneyball”
Best Original Score
“The Artist”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hanna”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Animated Film
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Double Hour”
“The Flowers of War”
“Le Havre”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Documentary
“Buck”
“Into the Abyss: A Tale of Death, a Tale of Life”
“The Other F Word”
“Page One: Inside The New York Times”
“Project Nim”
Best Ensemble
“Bridesmaids”
“Contagion”
“The Descendants”
“Margin Call”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Breakout Star
Jessica Chastain
Felicity Jones
Rooney Mara
Elizabeth Olsen
Shailene Woodley
Awesome nods for ‘Marcy May’. Hopefully it’ll finally get properly awarded!
No “Hugo” anywhere? That makes sense. No Michelle Williams? That’s weird.
No The Help as well
Lars for best director? That’s pretty awesome. SO happy to see Woody getting some attention for Rampart! I can’t take these noms too seriously when they exclude both Williams and Swinton and nominate Ryan Gosling (who I dearly love) for Crazy Stupid Love.
You can’t take them too seriously because they’re a little independent-minded?
No, I can’t take them too seriously when they exclude really great performances in favor of what I consider meh. I didn’t think Ryan Gosling was doing anything special in C,S,L beyond being ab-tastic. I gave them kudos for nominating Lars and Woody.
Say what you will about independent-minded, but Davis, Chastain and the entire ensemble should be in there EASILY for The Help.
That seems a little silly. It’s not as if Swinton and Williams were excluded in favor of Gosling. His nomination doesn’t have anything to do with those actresses being snubbed. It would be a more focused criticism if you didn’t care for one or more of the nominees in the actual category that Swinton and Williams were excluded from.
Nice to see more Melancholia and Dunst love as well as for Martha Marcy May Marlene. At last Contagion gets some precursor recognition in the very deserved screenplay and esemble categories. And Hanna for score!!
As much as I enjoy seeing “Melancholia” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene” getting nominated, I’m a bit dissappointed because of “The Help’s” total snub.