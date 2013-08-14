Digital sales of ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ spike 161% in July

(CBR) Warner Bros.” announcement of a “Batman vs. Superman” sequel to “Man of Steel” at Comic-Con International triggered a 161 percent surge in digital sales of “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” in July, setting a record for a full-priced DC Entertainment digital title, Variety reports.

The publisher previously mentioned “a huge jump in month-over-month [digital] sales” of Frank Miller”s pioneering 1986 work, but didn”t offer more than that. Like most publishers, DC doesn”t reveal actual sales figures for either print or digital.

The influential four-issue miniseries brings an aging Batman out of retirement a decade after the death of Jason Todd to save Gotham from sinking deeper into decay and lawlessness. With the help of a new, female Robin, Carrie Kelly, the Dark Knight ends the threat of the mutant gangs that have overrun the city and confronts two of his greatest enemies. But then he must face his former ally Superman in a battle that only one will survive.

Although Man of Steel director Zack Snyder was quick to caution at Comic-Con that the sequel wouldn”t be an adaptation of “The Dark Knight Returns”, actor Harry Lennix read dialogue from the book – “I want you to remember, Clark, in all the years to come, in all your most private moments, I want you to remember my hand at your throat” – and Miller was reportedly set to meet with the filmmaker.