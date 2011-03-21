Disney spills even more story details in new ‘Pirates 4’ trailer and stills

So I’m guessing this has to be the final trailer for “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” right? I mean, we’re just around the corner from the film’s release, and it seems like this is the one where they finally lay out as much of the story as they’re going to before we actually see the film.
It seems to be fashionable to retroactively hate this film series at this point, or to roll your eyes at the return of Capt. Jack Sparrow, but I generally enjoyed all three of the films that Gore Verbinski made, and I like the source material they’re using this time for the underlying structure of this latest chapter. Tim Powers is a hell of a writer, and his book “On Stranger Tides” offers a lot of opportunities for Elliott and Rossio to build off of as screenwriters.
For me, the biggest question mark about the entire endeavor is Rob Marshall. I’m not the biggest fan of his work as a director, and I think these films require a very particular type of energy if you’re going to get them right. I’m certainly willing to give him a chance, and I hope this is the film of his I like the most.
I like the idea that Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) has sold out to the crown and is now working as an official representative of the British Navy. It creates a brand new tension between him and Sparrow that can be a lot of fun depending on how they play it. And in this trailer, it seems that Blackbeard (an ideally cast Ian McShane) has taken possession of the Black Pearl, raising the stakes between him and Sparrow. Throw in the fact that it seems Sparrow put it to Blackbeard’s daughter (Penelope Cruz) at some point in the past, and there’s all sorts of dynamics to keep things interesting.
What’s interesting about the entire campaign so far is the way they’re sort of glossing over the young romantic couple in the film. You get a glimpse here of a sailor who seems upset about the treatment of a mermaid who seems to be the key to the Fountain of Youth for some reason, and it seems like they’re actually a pretty significant part of the film. It’s just that neither one of them is a face you recognize, so they’re buried in the marketing. I’ve heard some people complaining about the lack of Kiera Knightley and Orlando Bloom this time around, but their story ended in the third film, and there wouldn’t be any reason for them to be involved in any of this. I honestly don’t think they’re going to be missed at all if the film works, and if it doesn’t, it certainly won’t be because they’re not in it.
Disney clarified this somewhat today with one of the two new stills they released:
The caption is: Young missionary Philip Swift (SAM CLAFLIN) and enigmatic mermaid Syrena (ASTRID BERGÉS-FRISBEY) are mysteriously drawn to each other despite the fact that they should be natural enemies. Ph: Peter Mountain © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Yep. They’re the “Pirates” movie equivalent of the young ingenue love story in a Marx Brothers movie, where it’s the noise and the chaos around them that we’re really interested in. But certainly a time-honored part of the formula nonetheless, and a little interspecies longing is sure to keep things weird.
The other new still reunites some familiar faces:
With the following caption: Captain Jack Sparrow (JOHNNY DEPP) and Joshamee Gibbs” (KEVIN R. McNALLY) are unpleasantly surprised to find themselves at the gates of St. James Palace rather than freedom as they exit a paddy wagon. Ph: Peter Mountain © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved
I just went to Disneyland with my family a few weeks ago for my younger son’s third birthday, and the first ride we went on was Pirates Of The Caribbean. It remains one of my very favorite things in the entire park, and when you see it through the eyes of kids, what works about it is the mix of scares and thrills and laughs, and that seems to be the fundamental mix that all of the movies aim for, too. If they pull it off and keep the runtime under five hours, this could prove that the “Pirates” series is more than just a trilogy, and with Disney already telling crews in Hawaii to be ready to shoot part five and six back to back, my guess is that Johnny Depp’s going to be playing this character until he’s as old as Keith Richards looks.
“Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” opens May 20, 2011.
If they’re planning a second trilogy (as I believe was first reported here a while back), I have a strong feeling that they’ll want to replicate that cliffhanger moment at the end of Film #2 when Barbossa appeared and I embarrassed myself in the cinema by punching the air and jumping up and down a lot. My prediction? Either Orlando Bloom or Keira Knightly or both will cameo either at the end of Film #5 or somewhere within Film #6, where they have an epic showdown including everyone from all six films. Which does seem like something they’d do, unless they decide to go for nine films and save it for then. I’m fanboy rambling now, ignore me.
I love all three of the POTC films, and think the third is unfairly maligned. Yes it is confusing with all the double-crossing and triple-crossing going on, but when you realise that Jack Sparrow is fearless because he’s slightly mad, is always only ever looking out for himself, and finds having friends to be a strange feeling to deal with, it makes more sense, and isn’t so hard to follow.
@Latauro If they did bring Will Turner back, he has to be, contextually, still sailing the Flying Dutchman, because he has a ten year run on that before gaining his freedom. There’s definitely story potential with that, though.
I recently went back to Disneyland,having not been there for at least 5 or 6 years, and I noticed that they changed the ride a bit to make it fit more with the movie series. I was wondering, what are your thoughts on this? Personally I think it makes perfect sense for them to change it, as there are probably a lot of children whose first exposure to Pirates of the Caribbean was from the movies. However, part of me wishes they hadn’t changed it, because, even though I know this is completely irrational, it feels like they’re taking a part of my childhood away with these changes.
I loved the first POTC, liked the second, the third just confused the hell out of me. I really do like the character of Jack Sparrow and Barbossa and The young couple in these movies are starting to be like the ones in The Marx Brothers or Abbot and Costello comedies. It’s like we have to some romance so let’s throw in a boring boy and girl that fall in love.
This movie better not run three fucking hours…
I liked the first movie, didn’t like the second one and actively hated the third. The sequels seemed to want to be Lord of the Rings-like and forgot to be fun. Pirates 3 was a bloated 3 hour snoozefest. This one looks like it might actually be fun again. Also, from the trailer it looks like there’s A LOT more in camera stunt work and a lot less CGI. (I have to admit that Davey Jones is still the most wondrous CGI character yet put on film.)
Also shooting back-to-back original sequels is always a terrible idea and has never produced good results (I don’t count the Lord of the Rings cycle as they were three separate books to start from).
Last thing: McShane looks awesome in this. Did they shoot this in 3D?
Yes, real 3D cameras loaned by James Cameron, hauled right into volcanoes and waterfalls in Hawaii. That alone is an accomplishment that will make this film well worth watching.
I thought this was a “prequel” – ie, this takes place before Curse of the Black Pearl?
People are COMPLAINING that Keira and Orlando are out?! By god, people bewilder me.
Good riddance, both of ’em.
Said it before, saying it again: It’s the kind of sequel nobody needs. Cruz’ is boring and wasted in these kind of films and that hat of hers annoys the hell out of me. Just another attempt to squeeze more money out of a franchise that artistically was already dead with those back-to-back-sequels.