Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ to get theatrical 3D upgrade

The circle of life continues.

Disney’s beloved 1994 animated smash “The Lion King” will be re-released in theaters in a brand new 3D version on Sept. 16, 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is the latest in a trend of recent hits being re-fashioned for the stereoscopic age. Disney added a third dimension to the first two “Toy Story” films last year, and both James Cameron’s “Titanic” and George Lucas’ “Star Wars” franchise are slated for 3D re-releases in 2012.

“The Lion King,” which spun off two straight-to-DVD followups and a lucrative stage adaptation, stands as the highest-grossing 2D animated film of all-time, having earned more than $780 million worldwide.

The film starred the voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones and Whoopi Goldberg, and featured songs by Tim Rice and Elton John.



If the gambit is a success, it’s logical to believe Disney would follow with 3D versions of such other classic ‘toons as “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Just don’t hold your breath for “Home on the Range” or “Brother Bear.”



What animated films would you like to see converted to 3D?