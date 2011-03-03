‘Star Wars 3D’ has a release date in 2012, but starting with ‘Phantom Menace’?

The first call I had to make when I read the news that “Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace” now has a release date of February 10, 2012, was my co-writer Scott Swan, who is the purest “Star Wars” fan I know.
Sure enough, he was excited to hear that this is the official kick-off date for what we already knew was coming, a film-by-film re-release of the entire “Star Wars” saga for 3D screens. The thing is, if they were releasing the films in their original theatrical order, I would wait and show Toshi the movies in the theater for the first time. But since they’re starting with “The Phantom Menace,” I’m going to break down and show him the films on Blu-ray this fall instead, in the order I prefer.
It’s funny… with “Star Wars,” no matter what you write or what you say, there will immediately be someone who wants to argue the point with you. That’s where we’ve ended up with the series. They are little more than fodder for nerd arguments at this point. I’m amazed at people who walk around ready to immediately spew venom at every mention of the prequels, as if it’s a fresh wound that has never healed, and who still insist that the films in some way robbed them of something. The anger, the rage… it’s almost terrifying to even mention the series in certain company because of just how violent the reaction can be.
What I find just as interesting as the nerds who get super-crazy-angry at every mention of the Prequels are the younger fans who grew up on the Prequels, and who not only don’t have a problem with the movies, but who actively love them. And as hard as that is for older fans to deal with, there is a generation who feels very protective of the Prequels, and who genuinely love them. Those fans are the ones who are going to crowd into theaters next February, genuinely excited to revisit the films on the bigscreen.
I’m curious to see if Lucas continues to tinker with the films in major ways. For example, I know ILM had a team working to replace Stoner Puppet Yoda from “Phantom Menace” with the very good digital Yoda they developed for “Clones” and “Sith.” Will we see that on the Blu-ray release this year? Will he hold it for the 3D version? Will he use it at all?
A few years ago, I saw an early 3D test for the “Star Wars” films, using clips from the 1977 film as well as “Attack Of The Clones,” and those short tests were gorgeous. The idea of post-conversion has been controversial because of the half-assed job done on many of the films that have been put out in the process, but the real test of how good something can look will come with the release of “Star Wars” in 3D, and with the release of “Titanic.” These are going to be post-conversions where every bit of time and care possible is lavished on them, and if these don’t work, then I’m guessing that will end the idea of post-conversions. But if these match those early tests or even exceed them, as they certainly could, then the challenge will be for filmmakers to take their time and do it right and reap major rewards as a result.
I’m certainly going to be there when “Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace” opens in 3D on February 10, 2012, both of my sons along for the ride. Will you?
Yeah, I’ll be there, and I’m not gonna hate on it. I’m gonna soak up every wonderful 3D second, even Jar-Jar, and just enjoy it. I do hope there’s some deleted scenes, and yes, even the digital Yoda would be cool.
I agree with something else you wrote, Drew, that the characters and prequels are possibly starting to grow on us, and are becoming their own entity, appreciated by an entirely different generation in an entirely different ways. I like that, even if I don’t agree with every choice Lucas made. I like em, and I can’t wait, especially for battle over Coruscant in Sith. Sweet!
I think you raise an interesting point about younger audiences generally loving the prequels. I see your point because I sort of fall right in the middle of the two factions.
The original trilogy was a massive pop culture blind spot on my radar for a long time. Instead of experiencing them for the first time as a little kid, I didn’t see them until my freshman year of high school (1996). I loved them, but they didn’t dominate my childhood.
That also means I only had to wait three years for the prequels to start, instead of decades like other fans. When I finally got to experience a new “Star Wars” movie on the big screen, I was excited and enjoyed it. I realized it wasn’t as good as the originals, but it was still solid entertainment. I felt the same way when I watched the other two prequels: they were fun, I liked them, and appreciated their connection to the older films.
I could never get on the whole “George Lucas raped my childhood” bandwagon because I don’t think I was as emotionally connected to the material as other, more long-term fans. And I agree with Trevor up there, that over time most people have turned down the hostility and just accepted the prequels for what they are. A different experience for an audience that lived in a much different time than their predecessors.
Yup I will be there with my all of my kids. I watched the TPM with my older kids when they were very young. So it’ll be like a reunion of sorts. And I have a three year old who knows a lot about Star Wars without even watching any of the movies yet. So I’m looking forward to sharing the experience of Star Wars on the big screen with the family again.
I’ll be there. For all it’s faults there is still a sense of wonder and the power of cinema in this film, and it’s about 1000 times better on the big screen. It could be improved considerably if Lucas went in with an editor and shaved it from 136 mins to about 125… it’s EXTREMELY unlikely he’ll do it though. Whatever, I can’t wait to see all six Star Wars back on the big screen.
But poor Toshi. Seriously Drew, let him experience them on the big screen first. There’s simply no comparison to watching them on a TV set, no matter how big.
BTW that isn’t a deleted scene, just a publicity shot by Annie Leibowitz for Vanity Fair back in ’99.
I’m not in the fresh wound category my dislike of the prequels has tempered over the years. I’d be interested in these if the conversion is as good as you hope. So far, I haven’t seen much where I felt that the 3D really added to the viewing experience for me. To be honest, I’m more interested in watching the blu-rays of the original trilogy at home at home.
Zero interest in seeing any of them in the theater….except maybe New Hope and Empire. But even those, I’ve seen more than enough times, so probably not.
I tell this story alot, but it bears repeating. Several months ago, I was with my three-year old at a playground and there were some young (7-10 years old) kids playing Star Wars themed-games. A good time was obviously being had. Point being, I didn’t hear any of them complaining about midi-chlorians, or about how Jar-Jar sucked, or whether or not Han shot first. And I certainly heard no conversations alleging that Lucas had raped even one of their respective childhoods.
The prequels have their issues, but so do the original films when viewed from an objective distance. But nearly 35-years after the first film came out, kids are still growing up today loving Star Wars just as much as we did back in our day. That’s gotta count for something…
Amen….not to many times we get to relive our child hood….or share it with our children
It’s a cash grab, to be sure, but I think it’s one that’s going to be mutually beneficial for fans. I think ATTACK OF THE CLONES is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen, period, so I’ll skip that. But I rather enjoyed Episodes I & III and I like that they’re showing them linearly.
I will say that, technical marvels the prequels might be, a whole new generation is going to get to see the brilliance of the storytelling in the originals on the bigscreen in context with the rest of the series, and that’s going to be exciting.
There’s a lot that can be done to update the CGI characters from phantom menace, as much I would love him to re-record Jar-Jar’s voice, I guess that’s not in the cards, but he could certainly replace him with an even more photorealistic creature using today’s CGI and animation, that may make the character less cartoonlike and grating?
yes
My first experience with Star Wars was the 1997 re-release, when I was nine years old. Of course, I loved them, and while I saw the prequels paled in comparison to the originals, the vitriol spewed upon them by older fans and the arguments that surround them have really sucked the fun out of it for me. Not to mention all the mashups and fan art I see on every other geek site. “Star Wars” has been co-opted by Mr. Brainwash-lite artists, and while I do want to see the originals in 3D, I don’t look forward to the annual comment fights for the next six years….
Drew I’m a big fan. I was really hoping you’d stick to your guns when you published that “Clone Wars” review and said you were done writing about Star Wars because Lucas was a “bully.”
I understand wanting to see these, i know I probably will, but I was really hoping you would stick to your word!
I have seen the 3D conversion of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and it sparks an issue I think will be the case with *every* 3D conversion. The conversion may be technically immaculate (the B&B one certainly was) but it is clearly visible that the film wasn’t *shot* with 3D in mind and that lessens the experience somewhat. No amount of time, money and effort spent on a conversion can make a 3D scene look good if the directors/cinematographer/etc. didn’t shoot the scene with the added dimension in mind. For example, the “Be Our Guest” musical number and the wolves action sequence in B&B 3D didn’t really do anything for me because it was obvious they were only made for 2D.
This will be interesting to see when it hits… because I want to see whether more people agree with me.
Anyway, Drew, you’re making a great choice showing the films to Toshi in their release order. I first saw the films in the “linear” order and it really doesn’t do much. I didn’t know ANYTHING about the saga beforehand and seeing the prequels first really robbed the original trilogy of the emotional punches. The “twist” at the end of Empire did nothing for me. I wish I could go back and watch the films in the “correct” order but…
Drew’s not quite showing them in their release order: “And, yes, I’m still planning to show them to him in this order: IV-V-I-II-III-VI.”
[www.hitfix.com]
Hey Drew,
I was just wondering what you thought about Lucas’s unending quest to “better” the look of his films post-release. I actually totally get his thinking because I would want my product to look the best. Always. It must be tough for a guy like him to see what could have been but isn’t and then not do anything about it.
And then there is also the aspect of how much is too much and where the line is drawn between ruining the aspect that made it special in the first place (I’m talking mainly about the OT’s updates in the early 00’s).
Just like to hear your thoughts on that.
my bad… I didn’t mean early 00’s there. See? My point exactly… me going back and fixing something post-release.
I am REALLY not a fan of 3D but I think I might just have to break down and go see these. The chance to see the prequels on the big screen again and the originals on the big screen for the first time is an opportunity I don’t think I can pass up. I love all 6 of these movies so much that I think I;ll just be kicking myself in the future for not taking the chance to see these on the big screen again. Star Wars for the win.
Lucas should have started with A New Hope just in case the Mayans are right.
I’d rather watch Plinkett do his reviews of the prequels in 3D on the big screen. It would be far more entertaining to me.
I enjoy the original trilogy but the prequels just don’t interest me. A bad movie is a bad movie no mater who old or young you are. I just don’t believe these movies are ever going to be looked back on as classics.
No animosity here. Life goes on.
What a waste. No interest. Maybe the original trilogy in 3D might have been worthwhile. But what are the chances The Phantom Menace will be “Phantom Edited” when Lucas is convinced it was a good movie? By the time they get around to releasing the originals in a few years any good grace left will have been spent. The brand is already so tarnished by the prequels that even the Clone Wars feature – which was an improvement – had disappointing box office. I don’t even really expect added scenes.
Bah. Call me in 2015 when New Hope comes out.
Lucasfilm has enough of my money already. If you keep falling for George’s traps, he’ll make more traps.
Absolutely. Unless you have an exceptional (and I mean exceptional) home set up nothing can duplicate in-theatre experience for movies you enjoy. From that standpoint an opportunity to see, share or experience these in a theatre in a presumably fresh way has obvious appeal.
If, after 30+ years for the OT and a decade+ post-prequel you can’t figure out to stay away or avoid if it truly upsets you I can’t even begin to analyze the pathology. The fact is that even in its heyday the OT was not well regarded by the cultural elite and critical intelligentsia outside a few populists and today’s internet is a Kael-like minefield that would have done the same to the OT as it did to the prequels. As popular as Star Wars was when we were kids I have no problem conjuring memories of adults around me being dismissive of it, calling it toy commercial junk, regarding it as a cartoon or seeing it taken down critically by regarded media cineastes or ignored for non-technical honors. It’s one thing to not respond the same as an adult as you did a child but there is so much revisionism within my generation it’s baffling to me.
As for the new gen of fans I’m frankly a little jealous. They get to see the whole sweep on the big screen and for a lot of young ones it’s going to be their first time so while it’s a cynical cash grab to the single guy in his 30’s with a closet full of action figures it’s a pretty cool opportunity for some boys and girls about 6-10 years old right now.
Star Wars isn’t just for you anymore (though even that’s not true if you choose) and that, more than anything, seems to be the problem.
This is a revival and puts some pretty popular movies back on the big screen where they deserve to be seen. You are no more obligated to go or be offended by their exhibition than for a run of some other movie you hate at your local rep house.
I believe you mean “They are little more than poodoo for nerd arguments at this point.”
Going to be contentious here and say that I don’t think Phantom Menace is anywhere near as bad as either of the two movies that came after it, and it’s certainly no worse than Return of the Jedi. There were moments with both Liam Neeson and Pernilla August when there was almost some genuine acting going on, and the 3-way sabre battle at the end is one og the high points of the entire series for me. Yes, Jar Jar is irritating, but no more so than Hayden Christenson, and certainly no less life-like.
Personally, as someone who had to be practically forced to watch the original trilogy and then subsequently dragged to the cinema to watch the prequels I hold much more love for the original and don’t much like the prequels.
For me it’s a case of they tried way too hard to make them cool. Especially with clone wars and whatever the other one is. I quite like phantom menace but for girly reasons, lol. I don’t like the fact that they made the droid more ‘human’ I suppose in the third one, what happened to them only saying “roger roger”. I mean come on, one said ouch!.
So yeah, original trilogy for me. But then again, that could be because Han Solo is in them :D
But, yes, I will be there, with my boyfriend, who is forcing me to take him. Yes, I’m paying for my own torture. I’m a sucker.
Personally, as someone who had to be practically forced to watch the original trilogy and then subsequently dragged to the cinema to watch the prequels I hold much more love for the original and don’t much like the prequels.
For me it’s a case of they tried way too hard to make them cool. Especially with clone wars and whatever the other one is. I quite like phantom menace but for girly reasons, lol. I don’t like the fact that they made the droid more ‘human’ I suppose in the third one, what happened to them only saying “roger roger”. I mean come on, one said ouch!.
So yeah, original trilogy for me. But then again, that could be because Han Solo is in them :D
I can’t wait!!
I’ll be there once the prequels pass and they show Episode 4 onwards.
What about some original S.W. movie stories instead of 3d for prereleases?
I won’t be there opening night, but in the theater, yep. Can’t see that being quite as enjoyable at home, lest one has a 85 inch big screen.
Now that we live in a reality with prequels, I can’t imagine not having them. Ep. III has become my all time favorite (with epic battle between Yoda and Emperor, and better Jedi fight scenes than anything 4 thru 6 has to offer). I saw ep. 1 in the theater (many times) and love the ‘originals’ but if you spew venom on the prequels, just be honest and admit you’re a (SW) hater, and not one who truly appreciates the saga for what it IS.
WOO I’M DEF GONNA BE THERE!
Krypto-Knight Comics here and let’s make this clear…WE ARE STAR WARS FANS! We love all of them. Granted there are aspects about some of them we don’t like but as a whole we LOVE them. You can be sure that we will be there to see Episode I in 3D at the theater. We are excited about it. The truth is we are kind of tired of all the whiners and haters. If you don’t like the Prequels or any of the films then don’t go see them. Better yet, leave the rest of us alone. How about grow a set and make your own films since you’re experts anyway. We love George Lucas and are grateful not only for Star Wars but for all of his contributions to the film industry! To conclude, any Star Wars film on a BIG screen is worth going to see. Live long and prosper…ooops! Wrong universe! May the Force be with you!
RedLetterMedia went into intense detail explaining the faults of every single facet of the prequels. They are far too numerous to mention here, but they are entirely legit when held up to the original trilogy.
As the years passed, George gained more and more control over his work and was not nearly as challenged by his peers on the Prequels as he was in the original trilogy. It was when people told George “No, that’s a bad idea” that he made BETTER ideas. Watch the pre-production of the Phantom Menace. No one questions George at all, and during a screening he admits he screwed up.
George Lucas isn’t an evil man, just corrupted from the power he obtained and being surrounded by yes-men.
Yep I was there last night and loved every minute of it…I took my son for his birthday when the Phantom Menace came out the first time and now he took me for my birthday for the 3D release….loved it!
Its march 2013 and still no 3d DVD release any idea on on the release date?