Download De La Soul’s new mixtape featuring beats by J Dilla

On the heels of making its entire catalog available for free download, De La Soul has released a new mixtape in a BitTorrent bundle. Download “Smell the D.A.I.S.Y.” for free here. Below, listen to the new song “Vocabulary Spills” and check out the tracklist.

The mixtape features reworked De La Soul lyrics paired with beats by the late producer J Dilla, who left behind a massive body of work when he died in 2006. The group told Rolling Stone that they traveled to Dilla”s hometown in Detroit to make the mixtape.

“Dilla was the Tupac of producers,” De La Soul member Posdnuos said. “He has so many unreleased things that no one has heard. His family knows how vital and important an ingredient his music was to our work.”

The BitTorrent bundle also includes the Dilla documentary, “Still Shining,” Dilla wallpaper art and a “Smell the D.A.I.S.Y” audio letter.

De La Soul is prepping a new album called “You're Welcome” for release this summer. It will be the hip-hop legends' first since 2004's “The Grind Date.”

Here”s the tracklist for “Smell the D.A.I.S.Y.”:

1. Let the King Ascend

2. Who [ft. Redman]

3. Dilla Plugged In

4. Goes the Word

5. Vocabulary Spills

6. The Pitch

7. Taking the Train

8. Leave Your Cares Behind

9. O'Shut Up

10. No More No Less

11. Marvin Jaye