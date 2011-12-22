‘Drive,’ ‘A Better Life’ and ‘Attack the Block’ among scores not eligible for Oscar this year

The Academy has announced a list of 97 film scores eligible for consideration in the Best Original Score category this year. Typically, it’s this announcement that brings the bad news of this or that score either not being submitted or being ruled ineligible for whatever reason.
The notable exclusions this year are work from Cliff Martinez (“Drive”), Howard Shore (“A Dangerous Method”), Christophe Beck (“The Muppets”) and Alexandre Desplat (“A Better Life”). Each, however, is in the race elsewhere, but it’s unfortunate in the case of the latter as it is one of Desplat’s two best stabs in an accomplished and prolific year.
Also not on the list, to my great dismay, is Steven Price and Basement Jaxx’s outstanding work on “Attack the Block.” Humbug to that, I say. And Hans Zimmer, you’ll recall, opted out of the race this year. So his work on a number of films, including “Rango” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” does not appear on the list.
At the moment, I’m expecting two of the above — Alexandre Desplat (“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”) and Howard Shore (“Hugo”) to make the cut. John Williams will probably double-dip with “The Adventures of Tintin” and “War Horse,” while Ludovic Bource will surely ride in on a wave of precursor sentiment both for himself and his front-running film, “The Artist.”
In lieu of Desplat, Guy is currently betting on the last spot being a fight between last year’s Oscar-winning tandem Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) and 2007 victor Dario Marianelli (“Jane Eyre”), with the former squeaking by. I’m not so sure on Reznor/Ross, but Marianelli is certainly plausible.
Other possibilities, I’d say, are Alberto Iglesias’s double-dip (“The Skin I Live In” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”), the still Oscarless Thomas Newman (“The Help”) and, once again, Alexandre Desplat (“The Ides of March”). But I’d like to speak up for fringe hopefuls that deserve a leg up: Cliff Martinez (“Contagion”) and The Chemical Brothers (“Hanna”).
Oh, and Mychael Danna’s “Moneyball” work is beautifully understated, as per usual with his work. That would be a welcome surprise.
We’ll update the Best Original Score Contenders page with these developments in due time. For now, feel free to offer up your thoughts on how the race will pan out in the comments section below.
I adore Moneyball’s score. I would be thrilled if it makes it in.
It’s a great travesty that Mychael Danna is still without an Oscar nomination. I don’t think this will be his breakthrough, but I’ll be pleasantly surprised if he makes it in!
Booo and Hiss.
Was Attack The Block not eligible or did they not submit?
I don’t know the reasoning for any of the exclusions.
I’m thinking the music branch won’t be able to contain themselves from doubling up on John Williams since he hasn’t been nominated for over five years. Other than that I’d say Bource for The Artist, Shore for Hugo and Desplat for Harry Potter (though he could just as easily get in for his other two).
I’m keeping Reznor & Ross at dark horses for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. It’s far less accessible than The Social Network was.. It’d be quite a stretch for the music branch to nominate it, but then again anything’s possible.
If they nominate the score from The Artist with that big chunk of the Vertigo score under the climactic sequence, I will be for lack of a better word offended. And I loved the movie.
The use of the Vertigo score has been acknowledged, and it was Hazanavicius’s choice — the sequence was cut to that music before the score had been composed, and Bource used it as a cue for his own work.
It’s no different from a director using an existing song in a particular scene of a traditionally scored film, and I hardly see why Bource should be penalised considering his elaborate original work throughout the film. People are making too much of this.
Acknowledging it–I asked him about it myself and he gave the response you mention–doesn’t change anything. I think it’s quite different to underscore your climactic sequence with an iconic cue from a score by one of cinema’s legendary composers than to use some existing song. I don’t think Bourne should be “penalized,” but when they only get to nominate five scores, surely they can come up with five truly original ones.
The exclusion of ‘Attack the Block’ is a real shame. That is an exceptional score and that film could still use all of the exposure that it deserves. I wonder why it was excluded.
I’m currently predicting War Horse, Tintin, Artist, Hugo, and EL&IC.
I could see Dragon Tattoo, but to be honest, other than the opening credits, I don’t recall the score, at all.
Jane Eyre coupld pop up here and maybe costumes. Didn’t think I’d be saying that 2 months ago.
Hanna wouold def. be in my personal top 5, though.
I like the Drive score, but his work on Contagion was much better.
Gotta agree here. “Contagion” is my favourite score of the year so far.
Anyone have a good site to listen to scores? I have a Rhapsody account and its coverage of scores is pretty awful.
The best site to listen to film scores is Youtube.
I don’t think understated scores should be taken for granted or dismissed…look at The Hurt Locker
Another notable exclusion is Tree Of Life but again that was mostly classical music.
I’m glad Drive got dropped off. It was an inconsequential nothing score further diluted by all the songs.
I think nominations don’t matter at this point since the The Artist is going to walk away with this. The composers might be more discerning but in a large voter-ship of 6000 people, The Artist will certainly win the Score award.
I just want Tintin to get nominated and win.
Does Bernard Herrmann get a posthumous statue too if The Artist wins?
Drive is my favourite score of the year. To my ears, it’s not diluted by the songs, it complements them — but I know you’re a film music traditionalist, Red Wine.
Indeed I am! Though I did love the score for Tron Legacy last year. Or maybe its that I don’t like Drive at all.
And Paul, the extended Herrmann piece is played over what we might consider the climax of The Artist, so its use is quite notable, even apart from being from Vertigo’s score which I am sure many know by heart. Dunno if that will play in its chances to win.
Red_Wine, see my response above. I really loved The Artist, even more the second time I saw it, but each time the use of that cue pulled me out of the action. When I asked Hazanavicius about that in a Q&A, he said that he knew that this would happen, but that he was willing to risk jarring cinephiles for a few seconds because the music was just too perfect not to use. I think the choice, especially in this particular film, was lazy and misguided. I really did not want to be thinking of James Stewart, Kim Novak, Alfred Hitchcock and Bernard Herrmann at that moment in The Artist.
I think we knew that was coming from the moment we saw the film.
RE: Tree of Life, that is.
The news is Soul Surfer (best score for film music fans and Golden Satellite winner) has not been submitted. What a pity to pull a How to train your dragon like last year.
Huh? How to Train Your Dragon was not only submitted, it was nominated.
Sorry my keyboard just erased some words. I was saying HTTYD was some kind of a very nice surprise and for many of us, the best score of the year. I would have been nice to see the same situation with Soul Surfer.
The Vertigo part of The Artist is at the end of the film. A good chunk of The Arrist’s score is original so I don’t have a probl with it being nominated.
it’s been a pretty mediocre year for film scores. Michael Giacchino is no where near the 2009 double-whammy of Star Trek and Up, and even the reliable Harry Potter have become boring since they added Alexandre Desplat
I’ve updated the Contenders page accordingly, by the way.
So if you love electronic scores you dislike traditional pieces? And people who love traditional orchestral scores has a bias against so-called modern electronic scores?
I think it’s not this debate at all. Electronic scores were invented decades ago, in the 70’s and the 80’s.
I guess there is a lot of people that think these electronic scores don’t have the quality the old ones have. I’ve listened to a lot of synths scores from Jerry Goldsmith and they have an argument.
An score is not only a group of musical pieces, it has to be related with the story and the action within the movie, and what really makes a good score is a solid structure as a whole.
I really liked The Social Network as a soundtrack but I don’t feel this is a great score as it doesn’t really work in the movie as any other well structured score would have worked (orchestral or electronic). The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo has the same problem for me.
“So if you love electronic scores you dislike traditional pieces? And people who love traditional orchestral scores has a bias against so-called modern electronic scores?”
Who’s saying that? Obviously untrue. I’m not sure what you’re responding to here, though if it’s about my exchange with Red Wine, that’s part of a long-running (and friendly) conversation.
The Hanna and Contagion scores are my two favourites of the year – nice mention for them Kris.