2011: the year in superlatives

So we’ve spent a week digesting and considering every critics organization’s list of winners from LA to New York and everywhere in between. It’s probably resulted in a numbing effect, the sheer volume of announcements whittling the season down to a point where it doesn’t resemble much of anything anymore.
But who am I to complain about the amount of year-end kudos announcements when I had this post coming all along? I know. I’m so hypocritical.
Alas, after starting with the top 10 column on Monday and continuing with The Longlists on Wednesday, I’m wrapping up a week of year-in-review specials today with the annual list of superlatives, née, “The In Contention Awards.” I have over 30 categories here with winners in each. Basically I take the Oscar fields and add a bunch of peripheral stuff to round out the year and send it off with a bang.
I look forward to hearing everyone else’s choices for best this and best that as the season continues and more of you are able to see the films in release. But for me, I’m putting a bow on it with the below. Enjoy.
Best Picture: “Margaret” (Runner-up: “The Tree of Life”)
Thoughts: What I have to say I think I’ve said in the top 10 column, but to reiterate, it’s the most emotionally complex film of the year. It’s messy and bold and enriching, brilliantly acted, an accidental masterpiece.
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: Kenneth Lonergan, “Margaret”)
Thoughts: A close call, just like in Best Picture, but Terrence Malick’s wavelength on “The Tree of Life” is another one entirely.
Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter” (Runner-up: Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”)
Thoughts: There were a number of top-tier performers among the leading men this year. The runner-up was tougher to decide than the winner for me, though. Michael Shannon is a beast in “Take Shelter.” It’s a monument to his arrival these last few years.
Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (Runner-up: Anna Paquin, “Margaret”)
Thoughts: This was a really close call for me but I ultimately couldn’t argue with the remarkable control and skill and ease of Swinton’s work.
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: Andy Serkis, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”)
Thoughts: I ended up shuffling Andy Serkis over to the supporting side of things rather subconsciously, to be honest, after considering him a lead in the film for so long. Very strange, but I think he deserves some of the spotlight, and he wouldn’t likely have broken in for me with Best Actor. Here, though, it was Brad Pitt’s career-best work that stole the category.
Best Supporting Actress: Mélanie Laurent, “Beginners” (Runner-up: Jeannie Berlin, “Margaret”)
Thoughts: Another close call, but Laurent just stole my heart in “Beginners.” It was such a fresh and authentic spin on what has become such a cliched stock character of indie cinema.
Best Screenplay: “Margaret” (Runner-up: “Moneyball”)
Thoughts: What Kenneth Lonergan put on the page with “Margaret” is to be treasured, raw, unbridled, probing, dense, significant. Much respect to my runner-up, though.
Best Art Direction: “Hugo” (Runner-up: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”)
Thoughts: There really is no other contender, as far as I’m concerned. It’s these two then everything else. But “Hugo” pulls out a win for the sheer volume of detailed reconstructions and dazzling environments.
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “Rampart”)
Thoughts: Emmanuel Lubezki’s contribution to the cinematic landscape this year is monumental. His images in “The Tree of Life” will be argued and considered for years to come.
Best Costume Design: “Hugo” (Runner-up: “Midnight in Paris”)
Thoughts: Once again, the recreations were considerable in “Hugo,” a wide swath of designs and functionality.
Best Film Editing: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “Margaret”)
Thoughts: A film like “The Tree of Life,” much like most of Malick’s work, is made in post-production, sculpted in the editing bay. “Margaret,” meanwhile, bears a lot of scars but they work in its favor.
Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady” (Runner-up: “Green Lantern”)
Thoughts: Two very different makeup jobs here but it’s difficult not to give “The Iron Lady” its due in this regard.
Best Music (Original Score): “Attack the Block” (Runner-up: “Rango”)
Thoughts: Steven Price and Basement Jaxx have as much to do with the identity of “Attack the Block” as any other element, if not more. They created a living, breathing soundtrack that, like Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Daft Punk before it (and the Chemical Brothers this year), signals a lively new era for the alternative film music score.
Best Music (Original Song): “Star-Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger” (Runner-up: “Pictures in My Head” from “The Muppets”)
Thoughts: Much as I love the tunes from “The Muppets,” no song in a film this year has meant quite as much to its film than the Alan Menken-penned USO ditty “Star-Spangled Man.”
Best Sound Editing: “Rango” (Runner-up: “The Tree of Life”)
Thoughts: Few films this year felt quite as unique as “Rango” for use of sound effects and editing. And while a lot of the year’s action films deserve serious props in this field — “Battle: Los Angeles,” “Fast Five” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” among them — it was the handling of sound design in “The Tree of Life” that stuck with me enough to land as a runner-up, particularly in the oft-discussed cosmos sequence.
Best Sound Mixing: “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (Runner-up: “Rango”)
Thoughts: It can’t be overstated how much of an impressive sound job the “Transformers” films have been, blending such a massive batch of tracks with the other assaulting elements of a Michael Bay film. The effect has never been overpowering, always crisp and defined.
Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (Runner-up: “The Tree of Life”)
Thoughts: Believe it or not, for me, this was closer than it has probably been for others. The two films are so drastically different and use visual effects in such drastically different ways. I might as well have flipped a coin but I ultimately went with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” for the progression in the field it represents.
Best Animated Film: “Rango” (Runner-up: “Chico & Rita”)
Thoughts: No, you don’t see “The Adventures of Tintin” there. I didn’t feel right considering it animation, frankly, but obviously it would be the winner otherwise. Instead, a different film from my top 10, and likely the Oscar winner, at the end of the day.
And finally, a few extraneous awards in categories, some common elsewhere, others I’ve made up along the way:
Most Underrated Film of the Year: “The Ides of March”
Most Overrated Film of the Year: “The Artist”
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Hunter McCracken, “The Tree of Life”
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Best Cameo Performance (Male): Ray McKinnon, “Take Shelter”
Best Cameo Performance (Female): Allison Janney, “Margaret”
Best Performance in a Bad Film: Christoph Waltz, “Carnage”
Worst Performance in a Good Film: Nick Krause, “The Descendants”
Best Hero: Driver, “Drive”
Best Villain: Kevin, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Poster: “Moneyball” (link)
Best Trailer (for a trailer released in 2011, not necessarily a film released in 2011): “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (teaser)
Most Surprising Film of the Year: “The Muppets”
Most Disappointing Film of the Year: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Most Ambitious Film of the Year: “Margaret”
Most Intriguing Failure: “The Skin I Live In”
Best Action Sequence: “The Adventures of Tintin” (Bicycle chase through Moroccan village.)
Entertainer of the Year: Weta Digital
Five Worst Films I Saw This Year (in order): “Your Highness,” “Red Riding Hood,” “Limitless,” “The Green Hornet,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
Top 10 Films of the Year (in order): “Margaret,” “The Tree of Life,” “Drive,” “Rampart,” “Shame,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “A Separation,” “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Take Shelter,” “Rango”
And that does it for 2011, the year in review. I’m frankly surprised it came and went so fast. Again, if you’d like to revisit some stuff, you can check out the top 10 podcast here, my top 10 column here and the longlists special here.
you clearly did not see jack and jill (for worst film of the year)
I did not. But that’s why it’s called “Five Worst Films I Saw This Year.”
How come you call the worst films “Five Worst Films I Saw This Year” but not the best films “The Ten Best Films I Saw This Year”?
I’ve been doing this a long time. Inevitably, people get all pissy if I put a film in the “worst” list because it’s always “clearly you didn’t see such and such.” So I learned over time to put that caveat in there, because naturally, I don’t see every stinking pile released. And though I do make an effort to see every quality film in a given year, your ultimate point is taken. But the short answer: it’s to preempt the inevitable gripes, gripes that of course never come for the 10 best list.
Make sense?
I appreciate the answer and as long as my ultimate point is taken I am satisfied. Thank you.
You consider THE SKIN I LIVE IN a failure?
I’m curious to hear about this too. I thought it was exquisite and even critics not giving great reviews have been positive. What makes it a failure in your opinion?
It’s a stupid story.
It’s an award of admiration, FYI. I just think it’s inherently poor, the story itself. Almodovar tried to make something compelling out of it but I don’t think he succeeded.
So how does a mere mortal that lives in the midwest get to see Margaret?
How about someone in LA? It seems unless you saw it when it played barely for a week in Sept. then you’re fucked. I wanted to check it out, but the reviews were quite dismissive at the time and the theater was not close, and then it was gone, never opened wider. Sad Face.
It had a one week run when I saw it. It might be out on DVD?
Are you doing a top 10 shots of the year this year Kris?
I always do. And it’s always in late-January or early-February.
With what I’ve seen…Can’t argue with Best Actor/Actress picks…Moneyball poster is great…and the best trailer wins by a mile.
*shakes head* Limitless belongs on a best list.
!!!
I’d love to hear your reasoning. I loathed every moment of it.
I found the premise interesting, NTZ being a sort of super-Adderall/Modafnil intellect enhancer, and the film exciting enough in its use of it, showing us the sensations one might experience in such a state as well as the situations one might find oneself in. I thought it a slickly done suspense vehicle, well-acted by Cooper and Cornish, and to some degree inspirational; I had multiple people tell me that watching the film made them “want to read books and get smart and shit”. I by no means found its more fantastical elements (erroneous assertions about brain capacity, etc.) any more difficult to swallow than those of many beloved sci-fi classics. I also liked that the film wasn’t lamely reduced to a cautionary tale in which the protagonist learns his lesson about the danger of shortcuts and easy solutions, but rather chose a more ambiguous denouement.
Haven’t seen it yet, but when me and a couple of friends went to see Source Code, they screened the Limitless trailer which started with something like this:
“Do you want to know why I look like this? … I’m a writer”
One of my friends there was a literature major. He was not happy.
I wouldn’t say “Limitless” is a great piece of work. But it’s a lot more entertaining than a host of other stuff this year, in my opinion. I’d sooner rewatch “Limitless” than “Ghost Protocol.”
Ghost Protocol is fun.
I like Ghost Protocol more than Limitless (Bird’s direction was so smooth, and the first hour or so was exemplary), but I still think the latter quite good.
“Ghost Protocol” is also 30 minutes longer than “Limitless.” It outstays its welcome, in my opinion. But I’m not trying to put down either film. I just think “Limitless” has too much entertainment value to put it in a “worst films of the year” type list.
I haven’t seen Ghost Protocol, but Limitless is all style (poor style) over substance. It will inspire me if the premise is not so shallow. It doesn’t go deep enough when dealing with someone who suddenly gains massive intellect. This might sound crazy, but if it focuses on Cooper’s character (less Cornish, De Niro, the silly plot) and his struggles (should I use it for good or bad), it might be more interesting.
The premise of Limitless is nonsense built on a myth. But beyond that, the simple narrative itself is BAD. Getting from A to B in that movie is painful. The entire park sequence, I wanted to die. It’s an awful film.
It’s not just an awful film. It’s A PILE OF CRAP. It was the worst thing I saw in a pretty while and is a frontrunner for the all time worst film I’ve seen in my life.
In fact, I felt I was loosing brain cells and IQ digits when watching this shit. The little (very little) respect I had for Cooper was gone after this. And to see De Niro on this was just sad. Had to head back home and play my Blu Ray of Taxi Driver to restore my faith in the world.
God I hate that film.
I agree with best hero and villain although I think those are such obvious choices this year more than ever.
Yeah, indeed.
Shannon and Harrelson are switched for me. Two of the best performances in that category. Shame they don’t have a chance. Then again I yet to see Fassbender.
Clearly I need to see Rampart (which I keep missing), Take Shelter and Margaret.
Your link to the ‘Moneyball’ poster just leads to this page. I followed it because in truth I don’t remember the ‘Moneyball’ poster at all.
Some critics group or something also nominated Serkis for supporting, I believe. That’ll explain the subconscious shift :)
It was BFCA, and I had actually chalked him up over in supporting prior to that, when I started putting together the stuff for my Longlists post. It just kind of shifted in my brain. Really strange. Might have been the Fox campaign, I dunno.
I’m still on the fence on this issue. Ive felt that he should get lead because his character indeed is/becomes the lead. I’m slowing convincing myself all performance capture should only be considered for supporting due to the reliance on animator assistance.
Best Opening Scene(s): “Melancholia,” “Hugo”
Best Closing Scene(s): “Melancholia,” “The Descendants,” “Moneyball”
Most Quotable Drama: “Moneyball”
Most Quotable Comedy: “Midnight in Paris”
Most Disappointing Follow-Up to a Great Debut: “Shame”
Most Agreeable Follow-Up to a Debut That Was Much Better But Apparently Only I Love: “Beginners”
Most Effective Use of Urinating to Convey Dread: “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Most Gets-In-Your-Head Soundtrack: “Drive”
Funniest Bit of Physical Violence: Robert Forster’s “I’m gonna hit you” in “The Descendants”
Most Unfairly Criticized Epilogue: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”
Most Talked About and Awarded Film That for Some Inexplicable, Totally Frustrating Reason Hasn’t Opened Yet in the Third Biggest City in the Country: “The Artist”
Oh, and how in the world can I leave off the best film of the year…
Most Transcendant, Religious, Spiritual, and Altogether Mind-Blowing Film of 2011 and Perhaps Ever: “The Tree of Life”
This year has been the worst in terms of not being able to see films that blogs are talking about ever since Cannes. There aren’t even set dates for Le Havre, We Need To Talk About Kevin, Miss Bala, Rampart, A Separation etc, in my city. I’ll make my top 10 list of 2011 in 2013.
I really feel the same here. I live in SW Ontario, and unless you trek to Toronto, you get nothing for months. Sure, there are some decent (and even great) art house cinemas around, but I won’t see most of these films until the winter. *le sigh*
I hate that. Seriously.
I live in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, which surprisingly enough actually has a decent independent theatre, though it still takes a while for many things to come here. But it’s no comparison to the year I lived in Ottawa, where I got used to seeing limited releases in the early stage of their release.
Studios like Fox Searchlight, Focus Features, Millenium, Oscope, SPC so on and so forth need to utilize On Demand TV. Maybe after one of these films has been in theaters in the major markets for a few weeks or a month, put it out there On Demand so everyone gets a chance.
For example Sleeping Beauty is On Demand already. If it can be done for that it can be done for all of these other films. Unless I am missing something?
Ditto that this has been one of the worst years in recent history for actually not being able to see so much (probably until Jan or Feb). :(
How comes no sound editing win for tintin? thought that would have been a sure win?
Great work but Rango’s sound editing is so crisp and detailed and just an added element of joy in the film, to me.
Mavis Gary and Kevin in a room together… h-o-l-y s-h-i-t. Did you think of Mavis as a villain?
I don’t really consider her a villain. Actually, I’d consider her a hero. A tragically flawed hero, but a hero.
Just noticed Entertainer of the year. Didn’t you give that to WETA two years ago for Avatar?
Next year they got The Avengers, Prometheus and The Hobbit. Perhaps the award should be renamed in their honor?
I did, and I initially had a note in there about that as they’re the first ones to win that prize twice. If Not Weta, it would have been Spielberg.
I would go with Chastain or Fassbender before Spielberg but I did not like War Horse and have not seen Tintin.
I figure you considered his producing credits too but I was not very fond of his productions this summer.
Yeah it’s more about how his work as director AND producer has greatly shaped the year.
I think it’s been a very prolific year for movie villains. Even if Albert Brooks in Drive is considered among many as this year’s finest, there are a handful of others who caused me with a greater impact, or one of a different kind:
– Dominic Cooper in The Devil’s Double
– Rose Byrnes in Bridesmaids
– Michael Sheen in Midnight in Paris
– John Hawkes in Martha Marcy May Marlene
But the ones I’d say get my vote for the BEST VILLAINS are Alain Prost and Jean Marie-Balestre in Senna. It’s a documentary, yeah, but it isn’t one of the best rivarlies in the history of sports for nothing.
Yay another Rose Byrne admirer! I loved her in Bridesmaids. The “ugly crying” scene with Kristin Wiig is one of my favorites from that movie.
Yeah, she should be getting all the best supporting actress awards and nods McCarthy’s been getting. She’s terrific!
I don’t really see Rose Byrne as a villain in Bridesmaids. It’s all about perspective I guess. Based on your personality Rose could have been the hero and Kristen Wiig the villain.
How?
How what?
Fassbender’s penis in shame.
Matthew – I mean, how can you see Wiig as the villain?
SPOILERS:
The movie starts with her and Rudolph as BFF, and then Byrne gets in between by stealing all of Wiig’s ideas. I wouldn’t say this is a matter of perspective as who’s the bad guy in The Social Network, it’s Byrne who crosses the line by making a lavish wedding reception and taking all the credit for it, jeopardizing Rudolph’s friendship with both.
END OF SPOILERS.
Alex – LOL
Making a lavish wedding for a friend is crossing the line? How about ruining a bachelorette party and throwing a tantrum at a bridal shower?
… a tantrum she kept feeding by constantly trying to have the last word, anyways.
I’d say she’s a passive agressive kind of villain. She’s constantly trying to outclass everyone in the room only to befriend Rudolph, even if it means stealing ideas from other friends and provoking them so they look embarrassing by comparison.
Best Picture: The Descendants (Runner Up: Drive)
Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn – Drive (Runner Up: Terrence Malick – Tree of Life)
Best Actor: George Clooney – The Descendants (Runner Up: Ryan Gosling – Drive)
Best Actress: Elizabeth Olsen (Martha Macy May Marlene) – Runner Up: Felicity Jones (Like Crazy)
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (Tree of Life) Runner Up: Christoph Waltz (Water for Elephants)
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain (Tree of Life) – Runner Up: Shailene Woodley (The Descendants)
Best Screenplay: Moneyball – Runner Up: The Descendants
Best Art Direction: Hugo – Runner Up: Water for Elephants
Cinematography: The Tree of Life – Runner Up: Drive
Best Costume: Water for Elephants – Runner Up: Hugo
Editing: Drive (Runner Up: Tree of Life)
Makeup: The Green Lantern – (Runner Up: Insidious)
Original Score: Hanna (Runner-Up: Drive)
Sound Editing: Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (Runner Up: Super 8)
Sound Mixing: Super 8 (Runner Up: Transformers)
Visual Effects: Tree of Life (Runner Up: Super 8)
Animated: Arthur Christmas (Runner Up: Rango)
Most Underrated Film of the Year: The Ides of March (Runner Up: Water for Elephants)
Most Overrated Film of the Year: Hugo (Runner Up: Rise of the Planet of the Apes)
Breakthrough Performance – Male: Hunter McCracken – Tree of Life
Breakthrough Performance – Female: Felicity Jones – Like Crazy
Best Cameo – Male – Robert Forester – The Descendants
Best Cameo – Female – Sissy Spacek – The Help
Best Performance in a Bad Film: Phyllis Smith (Bad Teacher) – Runner Up: Emily Blunt (The Adjustment Bureau)
Worst Performance in a Good Film: Scarlett Johansen (We Bought a Zoo)
Most Under Appreciated Performance: Naomi Watts – J. Edgar (Runner Up: Anjelica Huston – 50/50
Most Overrated Performance: Kenneth Branagh – My Week With Marilyn
Best Hero: Driver (Drive)
Best Villain: All the bad stuff in Insidious
Best Poster: Drive
Best Trailer: Hanna
Most Surprising Film of the Year: Water for Elephants
Most Disappointing Film of the Year: Hugo
Most Ambitious Film of the Year: Tree of Life
Most Intriguing Failure: Insidious
Best Action Sequence: Mission Impossible: Skyscraper
Five Worst Films I Saw This Year (In Order): The Green Lantern, Battle Los Angeles, The Hangover Part II, Bad Teacher, Red Riding Hood
Ten Best Films I Have Seen: The Descendants, Drive, Moneyball, The Tree of Life, The Ides of March, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Martha Macy May Marlene, Hanna, The Adventures of Tintin, 50/50.
Best Performance in a Bad Film: Christoph Waltz, “Carnage”
Most Intriguing Failure: “The Skin I Live In”
I love these two categories and I totally agree with their winners though I’d say Melancholia is closing following behind TSILI for “Intriguing Failure.”
Why dont you consider mo-cap animation?
I don’t really think there’s enough to warrant one yet.
Kris,
i know in your eyes its been kind of a weak year for films, which i agree, however next year 2012 seems like it could be the best. Anyway i just want to say I’ve been following you for couple years now, from oscarwatch on. I have to say this year has been your best year! The amount of articles you post every day and the engaging in great discussions on twitter,your contests,reviews,and your great move to HitFix i have say job well done man. This is the first year i have got more involved in posting my opinions on your site but i have been a loyal follower of in contention. i can’t wait to see you tackle 2012-should be a good one(hopefully)
Thanks Avi!
Very much enjoy the way you breakdown your year end favorites, Kris.
Nice picks. Couldn’t agree more about Mélanie Laurent’s performance.
Most Underrated Film of the Year: “Jane Eyre”
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Cameo Performance (Male): Jeffrey Wright, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Best Cameo Performance (Female): Marisa Tomei, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”
Worst Performance in a Good Film: Beth Littleford, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”
Best Hero: Driver, “Drive”
Best Villain: Colin Firth as Bill Haydon, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
‘Most Underrated Film of the Year: “Jane Eyre”‘
Amen, Paul.
Most Underrated Film of the Year: Jane Eyre. Amen to that. (I’d personally add Ides of March too hehe)
Kris, Where’s your Best Ensemble winner?
Shannon tops my male performances list as well. I’m glad he’s getting a bit of recognition in critics’ circles. :) Also agree with your art direction picks. Hugo and TTSS are two different examples of stellar production design, one with an impeccable reconstruction of 1930s Paris and the other with a perfect tonal realization of 1970s cold-war era murkiness and secrecy.
I’m dying to see Margaret but there’s no news of its release in Toronto. Ugh.
Hey Kris, been a fan of the site back when you were with oscar watch way back when. Just curious, how come you have the new Dragon Tattoo as one of the years dissapointments? Thanks
I feel the exact opposite about “The Adventures of Tintin” and Andy Serkis in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”
Though those two movies are pretty much the only reason it is even a question; whatever the heck they are, they’re the best at what they do. Serkis does deserve some kind of award, they just don’t have a category for it.
Am I though only who thought Laurent was actually quite bad in The Beginners?
Gosh, I didn’t want to go there, but I must agree. And this from someone who LOVED her in Inglourious Basterds.
Mélanie Laurent is leading alongside McGregor in “Beginners” according to my book. Such a beautiful performance!
My superlatives
Best Picture: “The Tree of Life” (runner-up “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life” (runner up: Pedro Almodovar, “The Skin I Live In”
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”)
Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (runner up: Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”)
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life” (runner up: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Best Supporting Actress: Marion Cotillard, “Midnight in Paris” (runner up Melanie Laurent, “Beginners”
Best Original Screenplay: Mike Mills, “Beginners” (runner-up Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Lynne Ramsay and Rory Kinnear, “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (runner up: Bridget O’Connor and Peter Straughan, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (runner up “Drive”
Best Original Score: “Drive” (runner up “Hanna”)
Best Production Design: “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (runner up “Le Havre”)
Best Film Editing: “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (runner up: “The Tree of Life”)
Best First Feature: T. Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Best Breakthrough Performance (female): Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Best Breakthrough Performance (male): Corey Stoll, “Midnight in Paris”
Understandable, but Nick Krause still had me cracking up in the theater.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes is the worst film I saw all year by a country mile. And Serkis is awful in it.
inb4 Kris
Of course it is, Chad. Of COURSE it is.
While I mildly enjoyed Rise of the Planet of the Apes (and it surprassed low expectations), I also think it – along with The Descendants – is the most overrated film of the year. Haven’t seen The Artist, yet.