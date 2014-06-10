‘Dumb and Dumber To’ poster unites Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels and the Shaggin’ Wagon

And here we thought that Lloyd traded the Shaggin' Wagon for a scooter, straight up.

But now, twenty years later, the Mutt Cutts van is back in the possession of Lloyd and Harry (Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels), as seen in the new poster for Peter and Bobby Farrelly's “Dumb and Dumber To.”

In the sequel, the dim-witted duo head out on another cross-country road trip, this time in search of Harry's long-lost child.

Check out the poster here:

“Dumb” also stars Kathleen Turner, Laurie Holden, and Rob Riggle, with Cam Neely reprising his acclaimed role as Sea Bass. A certain Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” star is also reportedly making a cameo.

“Dumb and Dumber To” opens November 14.